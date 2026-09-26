WATCH | US health experts call for stronger cooperation with China

US health experts have called for closer cooperation with China, saying it could improve patient care.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that he is ready to work with US President Donald Trump to steer the giant ship of China-US relations on a steady course towards the future.

Addressing a welcome ceremony at the White House, Xi said that he is visiting the United States at Trump’s invitation to carry on their friendship, expand cooperation and promote the well-being of the two peoples.

“We will definitely be working with China. You have the infrastructure, the trainees, the innovation, you have all of it. And we’re happy to help so you don’t make the same mistakes we made along the way,” said Dr. Sonali Sethi, president of the American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (AABIP), at a panel discussion with senior Chinese doctors.

Chinese companies are taking clinical technologies and lessons learned, improving upon them, and now there is potential for reverse pollination – reintroducing Chinese innovations to Europe and the US to benefit local patients, said Professor George Cheng at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

Professor Cheng added that this dynamic cross-pollination of technologies and care delivery models is the future, and it will improve the quality of care provided by physicians to patients.

Founded in 1992, AABIP provides participants with opportunities to present research, network with peers and develop collaborative projects. The meeting also serves as a forum for sharing recent advances in research and clinical practice, with the goal of improving patient care.