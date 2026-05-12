Why is the world watching the upcoming China-US summit?

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Monday. At a time of prolonged geopolitical tensions and fragile global recovery, the world is closely watching whether the two leaders can further stabilise China-US relations and inject much-needed certainty into the international landscape.

Keeping China-US relations on the right course

For many observers, the summit reflects one core hope: stability in bilateral ties. Interviews conducted by CGTN show a common view among experts that head-of-state diplomacy has long served as the “anchor” of that stability. As Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, put it, such head-of-state diplomacy “sets the tone and defines the direction” of bilateral ties. Christopher Newport University’s associate professor Sun Taiyi similarly noted that direct leader-to-leader communication helps reduce uncertainty, prevent miscalculation and signal that stability remains the overriding priority. Over the past year, the two leaders have maintained communication through phone calls and a face-to-face meeting in Busan, the Republic of Korea (ROK), helping prevent major miscalculations and keeping the overall relationship stable. As Xi told Trump in Busan, “In the face of winds, waves and challenges, we should stay the right course, navigate through the complex landscape, and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China-US relations.” That metaphor of “steering the ship” has led to concrete progress. Since 2025, under the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state, economic teams from both sides have held multiple rounds of talks, while large-scale tariff escalation has been paused. The ROK will hold a new round of consultations from May 12 to 13, just ahead of the Beijing summit. People-to-people exchanges have also regained momentum. In April, Beijing hosted events marking the 55th anniversary of China-US “Ping-Pong Diplomacy”, with hundreds of young Chinese and Americans taking part in sports and cultural exchanges. More US youth groups have also travelled to China for exchange and study programmes.

Bringing certainty to a changing world