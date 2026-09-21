World

World Organisation for Science Literacy launched in Beijing

By Sunday World
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The organisation has 32 founding member organizations from 21 countries across Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Oceania. /VCG

The World Organisation for Science Literacy was launched on Sunday at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Conference on Science Literacy in Beijing.

The organisation is an international scientific and technological organisation initiated with the support of the China Association for Science and Technology.

It was registered in Beijing in June 2026, building on the resources, achievements and international partner network developed through years of hosting the World Conference on Science Literacy.

The organisation has 32 founding member organisations from 21 countries across Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Oceania.

According to the organisation, it will work with its members to promote exchanges and cooperation, deepen collaborative innovation and foster positive interaction between science and technology and society.

It also aims to jointly improve public science literacy and contribute to the positive development of an intelligent society.

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  • The World Organisation for Science Literacy was launched at the 2026 World Conference on Science Literacy in Beijing.
  • It is an international scientific and technological organisation supported by the China Association for Science and Technology.
  • The organisation was registered in Beijing in June 2026.
  • It has 32 founding member organisations from 21 countries across Asia, Europe, South America, Africa, and Oceania.
  • The organisation aims to promote cooperation, deepen collaborative innovation, and improve public science literacy.

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