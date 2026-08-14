Xiplomacy: A journey of dialogue among civilisations

At Mexico’s ancient Maya archaeological site of Chichen Itza, the stone pyramids and temples still tell stories of a remarkable civilisation that flourished centuries ago.

The historic site, which dates back to the 5th century AD, witnessed a dialogue between civilisations when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited there during his state visit to Mexico more than a decade ago.

In June 2013, Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, toured the site located on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, accompanied by then Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and his wife.

As they walked through the site, including the Pyramid of Kukulkan, the Great Ball Court and the Temple of the Warriors, Xi listened closely to explanations of Maya history and culture.

Cultural similarities

He asked about the meanings behind the patterns carved on the ruins and showed interest in similarities between certain Maya cultural elements and Chinese traditions, including imagery associated with the dragon.

The encounter reflected a simple yet profound idea – civilisations may differ in their histories and traditions, but they can learn from and enrich one another through dialogue and mutual respect.

“Different cultures and civilisations, while retaining their uniqueness, should tolerate and coexist with each other with an open-minded attitude so as to achieve common development and prosperity,” Xi said.

Over the years, the Chinese president has always called for seeking wisdom and drawing strength from different civilisations, while joining forces with others to tackle the common challenges facing humanity.

“There is a prospect greater than the sea, and it is the sky; there is a prospect greater than the sky, and it is the human soul,” Xi quoted Victor Hugo, a prominent French writer, as saying in his landmark United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) speech in Paris in 2014. “Indeed, we need a mind broader than the sky as we approach different civilizations.”

The visit to Chichen Itza was one example of Xi’s broader vision for exchanges among civilisations. In Paris, Xi shared stories of mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilisations.

“China’s Four Great Inventions, namely, papermaking, gunpowder, movable-type printing and the compass, led to changes in the world, including the European Renaissance. China’s philosophy, literature, medicine, silk, porcelain and tea reached the West and became part of people’s daily life,” he said.

These examples show that exchanges among civilisations are not a one-way process, but a source of progress driven by mutual learning.

“It is my keenly-felt conviction that an attitude of equality and modesty is required if one wants to truly understand the various civilisations,” he said.

Pride biggest obstacle to mutual learning

“Taking a condescending attitude toward a civilisation can not help anyone to appreciate its essence but may risk antagonising it. Both history and reality show that pride and prejudice are the two biggest obstacles to exchanges and mutual learning among civilisations,” he added.

This approach has also been reflected in Xi’s diplomatic journeys around the world, where encounters with different cultures have become an important part of his visits.

In Trinidad and Tobago, he played the steelpan with local musicians. In Fiji, he listened to indigenous songs wearing a traditional Bula shirt. In Uzbekistan, he visited the ancient city of Bukhara, known as the “living fossil of the Silk Road.”

In Bukhara, Xi’s respect for local traditions left a lasting impression on Anvar Kurbanov, a master craftsman from the ancient city.

“I still remember President Xi watching the displayed handicrafts very intently. I could feel his heartfelt desire to understand and respect our culture,” Kurbanov said, recalling Xi’s visit to the city in 2016. “Ever since that visit, a growing number of Chinese tourists have come to Bukhara.”

In recent years, China has stepped up efforts to promote closer understanding and mutual appreciation among different civilisations. It has held cultural and tourism exchange programs, carried out joint archaeological research and promoted translations of classic works with countries including Russia and Egypt.

It has also hosted the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations and the Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations, and proposed the Global Civilization Initiative to contribute Chinese insights to bolster exchanges and mutual learning among civilisations.

On various international occasions, Xi has elaborated on the principles of harmony in diversity, inclusiveness and mutual learning, stressing that every country has the right to choose a development path suited to its own national conditions and the needs of its people.

“I have often emphasised that China’s goal is to be a great learning nation. We must avoid complacency and self-importance. Instead, we must be modest and humble, study hard and keep enhancing our capabilities,” Xi said in a speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs in New Delhi, India, in 2014.

“It is such a learning spirit featuring humility and inclusiveness that has enabled the Chinese nation to make continuous progress for thousands of years,” he added.

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