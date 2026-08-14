Xiplomacy: From promise to progress

On a crisp autumn day in Beijing, a clear blue sky stretched above the Chinese capital as world leaders gathered for the 2014 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

The azure skies of Beijing soon became known as “Apec blue,” though some viewed the phenomenon as a fleeting moment confined to the summit period.

At the welcoming banquet, Chinese President Xi Jinping directly addressed such doubts, expressing his hope and determination that “with persistent efforts, the ‘APEC blue’ will be here to stay.”

More than a decade later, Xi’s promise has been fulfilled through concrete action.

‘Beijing Miracle’

The results are visible in the air. Between 2013 and 2025, Beijing’s average PM2.5 concentration fell by 69.8%. The United Nations Environment Programme has hailed the city’s achievements in improving air quality as the “Beijing Miracle.”

The story of “Apec blue” reflects a cherished value passed down through generations of the Chinese people: promises must be honored through actions. This philosophy has also guided China’s efforts to forge stronger connections with the world. “He who has credibility connects the world,” Xi once quoted a saying from “The Guanzi”, a collection of ancient Chinese writings, to underscore the importance of matching words.

Every autumn, the lights of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai illuminate a global gathering, where products, technologies and ideas converge in the vibrant metropolis.

Making good on promises

At the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in 2018, Xi made a clear promise: “The CIIE, which will be held on an annual basis, will feature good performance, fruitful results and continued success in the years to come.”

Eight years on, the CIIE has grown into a premier global platform for trade, investment and cultural exchanges, connecting businesses, innovators and consumers from around the world.

The expo, the world’s first import-themed national-level exhibition, stands as a vivid reflection of Xi’s commitment to China’s high-level opening-up. Beyond the CIIE, this commitment has been put into practice through concrete measures, ranging from the launch of island-wide special customs operations at the Hainan Free Trade Port to the expansion of visa-free transit and entry policies.

In a world facing mounting uncertainty and fragmentation, these actions deliver a clear message: China will continue to open its door wider to the world.

Long-term partnerships

Xi’s commitment to delivering on promises is also reflected in long-term partnerships built on shared development.

More than half a century ago, Chinese engineers travelled to East Africa to help build the Tanzania-Zambia railway, a landmark project that stretched across the region.

In March 2013, standing before the cemetery of Chinese experts in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Xi paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the construction of the railway, and called on the two countries to cherish the deep-rooted friendship between China and Africa.

Two years later, during talks with then Zambian President Edgar Lungu, Xi reaffirmed that China would collaborate with Zambia and Tanzania in the railway operations to “promote the development and prosperity of the region along the line.”

In September 2024, Xi, together with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, witnessed in Beijing the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the railway revitalization project. In November 2025, the groundbreaking ceremony was held in Zambia. Once upgraded, the railway is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity, with annual freight capacity rising to at least 2.4 million tons and shipping times reduced by nearly two-thirds.

“China helped us build the railway in the past and is now helping us make it better and more modern. China has always kept its word,” said 74-year-old Solomon Mwakasanga, who joined the railway service in 1970 as a clerk and retired in 2005 as a senior station foreman.

Across Africa, China’s efforts are transforming promises into progress, supporting the continent’s modernisation drive.

Zero-tariff treatment

From fully implementing zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African countries that have diplomatic ties with China to advancing “small but beautiful” livelihood projects such as Luban Workshops and Juncao technology, China’s cooperation with Africa is increasingly focused on delivering tangible benefits.

As Paul Frimpong, executive director of the Africa-China Center for Policy and Advisory, a Ghana-based think tank, observed, “China will always remain Africa’s most reliable partner on its path to modernization.”

A promise kept in times of crisis matters greatly. When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world, Xi stressed China’s firm determination to strengthen international cooperation as a responsible major country.

China was the first country to propose COVID-19 vaccines as a global public good and worked with developing nations to produce vaccines locally, mobilising resources to help bridge the global “immunity gap.”

Xi’s commitment to honoring promises is also borne out by China’s sustained efforts over the years to build a better future for all.

In September 2020, Xi announced that China would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

Over the past years, China has taken solid steps to turn this vision into action. It has built the world’s largest renewable energy system and developed the most comprehensive clean energy industrial chain, while continuing to improve energy efficiency and accelerate the global green transition.

“China has a reputation of doing what it says it’s going to do,” said UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell. The leadership China has shown and the contributions it has made in terms of driving technological advancement and providing support to developing countries within the Global South can push other countries to step up, he added.

As Xi said, “We Chinese people attach great importance to taking action to keep promises. We will do whatever it takes to honor our commitment.”

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