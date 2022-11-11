Cassper Nyovest announces #FillUpMmabathoStadium lineup 

Musician and businessman Refiloe Phoolo professionally known as Cassper Nyovest has announced the official lineup for his #FillUpMmabathoStadium, set to take place on 3 December in the North West.

Nyovest will be sharing the stage with the biggest local musical acts in an attempt to Fill-Up the stadium in his hometown.

Hip-Hop and Amapiano artists Nasty C, Kwesta, Khuli Chana, Musa Keys, Makhadzi, Roii, Amaroto, Kamo Mphela, DJ Sumbody, DJ Slade and Abidoza alongside many others will join Cassper in creating history in Mahikeng.

The event will be hosted by Somizi Mhlongo, Carpo, Pamela Mtanga, Primo Baloyi, and Miss Geekay.

He also added North West talent to the lineup through a competition that was facilitated on social media.

“As you can see, this lineup is too much, I’m excited for my hometown to be experiencing performances from some of the best artists in South Africa,” said Nyovest.

