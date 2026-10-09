Joburg’s weekend gig guide: Back to the City, Rooted Fest and more

Johannesburg is giving residents plenty of reasons to leave the house this weekend. From a major hip-hop festival celebrating two decades of culture to an outdoor festival built around music, food, family and sustainability, the weekend offers something for almost every mood.

There is live jazz, underground electronic music, comedy, classical music, food and even the chance to explore the city’s history on foot.

Here are eight ways to spend the weekend

Back to the City celebrates 20 years of hip-hop

When: Saturday, 10 October

Where: Mary Fitzgerald Square, Newtown

Back to the City returns to Newtown for its 20th edition, bringing together generations of hip-hop culture. International hip-hop legends Slum Village are among the performers, alongside a line-up of South African artists.

The festival goes beyond the main stage, with streetwear, graffiti, food, skating, basketball and other elements of street culture forming part of the experience. For anyone wanting to immerse themselves in Johannesburg’s hip-hop culture, this is the weekend’s major music gathering.

Why go: Hip-hop, street culture, fashion, food and a festival atmosphere.

Rooted Fest offers an escape into nature

When: Saturday, 10 October

Time: 10am–6pm

Where: Suikerbosrand Nature Reserve, R550, Heidelberg

If the city feels like too much, Rooted Fest offers a different kind of Saturday. The outdoor festival brings together music, food, family, culture and sustainability at Suikerbosrand Nature Reserve in Heidelberg. The organisers describe the event as a day-long celebration centred on music, good food, family-friendly experiences, culture and the outdoors. It is also a reminder that a weekend outing does not have to revolve around a nightclub or traditional concert venue.

Why go: For an outdoor experience combining music, food, culture, family and nature.

TOFY Records brings underground sounds to Bad Manors

When: Saturday, 10 October

Where: Bad Manors, Johannesburg

Time: From 1pm

For those who prefer their Saturday soundtrack underground, the TOFY Records label showcase runs from the afternoon into the night.

Aero Manyelo and the TOFY Records collective feature on a programme centred on electronic music, deep house and underground dance culture.

Why go: For electronic music and a more intimate dance-floor experience.

Also Read: Scorpion Kings Live pumps an estimated R200m into Gauteng economy

Miriam Altman presents The Butterfly Project

When: Saturday, 10 October

Time: 7pm

Where: Wits Theatre Complex

Singer-songwriter and jazz musician Miriam Altman presents The Butterfly Project in Johannesburg. The contemporary music project draws on jazz, soul, African rhythmic influences and poetry, offering a more intimate alternative to the weekend’s larger festivals.

Why go: For live musicianship, contemporary jazz and a more reflective Saturday-night experience.

Make a night of it at Norwood Night Market

When: Saturday evening

Where: Norwood

For something less structured, the Norwood Night Market provides a casual Saturday-night option. Expect street food, drinks, shopping and local entertainment in a setting suited to meeting friends and wandering between stalls.

Why go: For food, shopping and a relaxed social evening.

Laugh your way into Sunday with Riaad Moosa

When: Sunday, 11 October

Where: Qurtuba Convention Centre, Sandton

Sunday gets a comedy option as Riaad Moosa brings his stand-up to Sandton. For those who would rather spend the final day of the weekend laughing than navigating another crowded dance floor, it offers an easy Sunday outing.

Why go: For live stand-up and a lighter Sunday experience.

Slow down with classical music

When: Sunday, 11 October

Time: 3pm

Where: Linder Auditorium, Parktown

The Odeion String Quartet joins pianist Jean-Philippe Sylvestre for a Sunday afternoon performance at Linder Auditorium. It offers a distinctly different pace from Saturday’s festivals and nightlife, making it a good option for classical-music lovers or anyone looking for a quieter cultural experience.

Why go: For an elegant Sunday afternoon of chamber music.

See Johannesburg differently

When: Sunday, 11 October

Time: 10am

Where: Newtown

There is also an opportunity to explore Johannesburg beyond its restaurants, clubs and concert venues with a guided walk through Newtown. The experience focuses on the stories and history embedded in one of the city’s significant cultural areas.

For Johannesburg residents who often pass through the inner city without stopping to understand its history, it offers a chance to see familiar surroundings differently.

Why go: For history, culture and a slower Sunday morning.

So, what kind of weekend are you having?

The appeal of this weekend’s calendar is its variety. Want the big festival experience? Back to the City has the hip-hop and street-culture offering. Want music, nature and an outdoor atmosphere? Rooted Fest offers a different kind of festival day.

Looking for underground sounds? TOFY Records has the dance floor covered. Want live jazz? Miriam Altman’s Butterfly Project offers a more intimate Saturday-night experience. Prefer comedy? Riaad Moosa has your Sunday.

Want something slower? The Odeion String Quartet offers a cultured Sunday afternoon. And if you would rather spend the weekend learning more about the city you live in, Newtown offers a chance to do exactly that.

Whatever your idea of a good weekend looks like, Johannesburg and its surrounds have plenty on the calendar and you do not necessarily have to spend Saturday night in a club to have a good time.

Also Read: Inside Luxurious Marble Circus: Where Joburg escaped the ordinary

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