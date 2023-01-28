Savanna Newcomer Showcase lands in Cape Town

The tenth annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards will present the Savanna Newcomer Showcase in Cape Town for the very first time.

It’s the first in a series of build-up events ahead of the Awards Ceremony in April and has become a staple on the annual comedy calendar.

The showcase was created years ago as an event for 20 newcomer comedians to each perform five minutes of comedy so they know who to vote for in the newcomer category for the upcoming awards.

It has grown and has become an ‘if you’re in the know, you’re in the know’ that is attended by some of our country’s best comedians, ad agencies, casting agents, and talent scouts.

Haydn Henning, Marketing at LIFT said: “We’re not only flying all the shortlisted newcomers from all over the country to Cape Town to perform, but we’re extending the invitation to the nine previous winners in the Savanna Newcomer Category to join us in the mother city too.”

Savanna Cider’s Brand Manager, Kayla Hendricks says:” This event lineup is surely one to remember. We are so proud and so excited to see a new generation of our country’s comedic greats. Ahead of the big awards where we will come together to celebrate the names we know and love, this event gives us all a real opportunity to be ‘in the know’ with who’s coming in hot in the world of comedy. We look forward to hosting an incredible celebration of new talent who are set on keeping us in fits of laughter.”

This year’s event is hosted by Schalk Bezuidenhout, who won the Savanna Newcomer Award in 2013 and will also be running for this year’s Comedian of the Year Award.

The shortlisted newcomers will be announced at a press event in March, and the awards event will take place on 15 April in Johannesburg.

The Savanna Newcomer Showcase takes place on Friday 17 February 2023 at the Star Theatre at The Homecoming Centre in Cape Town.

