South Africa weekend gig guide: 15 events to attend on November 7 and 8

South Africa’s entertainment calendar is giving music lovers plenty of reasons to step out this weekend, with live performances, music festivals, jazz sessions, comedy and cultural showcases taking place across the country.

From Lira bringing her celebrated Afro-soul catalogue to Fourways to Nathi Mankayi taking his Buyelekhaya Tour to Durban, there is something for different musical tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a full-day festival, an intimate live music experience or a Sunday afternoon with friends, here are some events to add to your diary for November 7 and 8.

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Johannesburg and Gauteng

Lira In The Park

Sunday, November 8

South African Afro-soul star Lira is bringing her music to Fourways Farmers Market for an afternoon celebrating her remarkable catalogue.

Fans can look forward to familiar favourites including Feel Good, Rise Again and Something Inside So Strong.

Venue: Fourways Farmers Market, Johannesburg

Time: 12pm

Tickets: R350

Booking: Howler

Sunset Music Series: Msaki and Thando Zide

Saturday, November 7

Music lovers can look forward to a special collaboration between Msaki and Thando Zide at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden.

The two artists share a musical connection through Usana, which features on Zide’s debut album, Ku Ngawe.

The performance promises an afternoon of Afro-soul, jazz and thoughtful songwriting in the botanical garden’s outdoor setting.

Venue: Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden, Roodepoort

Time: 1pm

Tickets: R195

Booking: Webtickets⁠

Tembisa Kota Festival

Saturday, November 7

Food and music enthusiasts have a date in Tembisa as the Kota Festival celebrates one of South Africa’s most beloved township food creations.

The festival will bring together kota vendors and music performances, with Sjava, Big Zulu and DJ Maphorisa among the featured performers.

Visitors can expect different interpretations of the quarter-loaf, alongside a lively entertainment programme.

Venue: Transnet School of Rail, Esselen Park, Tembisa

Time: 10am

Tickets: R200 adults, R150 students and R110 children

Booking: Computicket⁠

Steve Dyer Live

Saturday, November 7

Jazz enthusiasts can catch celebrated South African saxophonist and composer Steve Dyer for an intimate live performance in Braamfontein. With a career spanning several decades, Dyer has developed a sound influenced by African musical traditions, contemporary jazz and soulful storytelling.

Venue: Jozi Gold Brewing Company, 81 De Korte Street, Braamfontein

Time: 6.30pm

Tickets: R350

Booking: Quicket⁠

Soweto Fashion Week

Saturday, November 7

Fashion takes centre stage at the Soweto Theatre as Soweto Fashion Week presents its Spring/Summer 2026 collections. The showcase features emerging and established designers, with singer Wanda Baloyi’s Wanda Wear label and television presenter Ayanda Nhlapo’s House of Ayanda among Saturday’s collections.

Venue: Blue Theatre, Soweto Theatre

Time: 6pm

Tickets: R150 general admission; R600 VIP

Booking: Webtickets⁠

Liefde by die Dam – 10th anniversary

Saturday, November 7

One of South Africa’s best-known Afrikaans music festivals celebrates its 10th anniversary at Meerendal Wine Estate. The festival, named after a Valiant Swart song, brings music lovers together for a full day of performances against the backdrop of the Durbanville winelands.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to arrive early, bring blankets and enjoy the outdoor setting.

Venue: Meerendal Wine Estate, Durbanville

Gates open: 9am

Tickets: R399 general admission; R200 for children aged four to 12

Booking: Ticketmaster⁠

Kelvin Grove Cheese and Wine Festival

Saturday, November 7

For those who enjoy pairing good food with a relaxed afternoon, the Kelvin Grove Cheese and Wine Festival returns to Newlands. More than 25 wine farms will showcase their offerings alongside cheese vendors, while DJ Jason provides the soundtrack. Guests can also participate in a creative experience hosted by A Dash of Canvas.

Venue: Kelvin Grove Club, Newlands

Time: 12pm to 5pm

Tickets: R175

Enquiries: 021 658 4500

Love Langa Social

Saturday, November 7

Cape Town’s creative community comes together for Love Langa Social, a celebration of local fashion, art, food, music and entrepreneurship. The event offers visitors an opportunity to discover local brands, support small businesses and experience the township’s creative scene.

Venue: 16 on Lerotholi, Langa

Time: 12pm to 10pm

Tickets: R120

Age restriction: 18+

Voltage Vixens: The Rouge Revue

Saturday, November 7

Those looking for something different from the usual Saturday night entertainment can head to De Waterkant for a burlesque showcase by The Rouge Revue. The production features a collection of performers, including Petite Renard, Nubia, Zahava, Lovey du Bois and Peach Please.

Venue: Honey & Dora Rooftop, De Waterkant

Doors: 7pm

Show: 8pm

Tickets: R200 bar seating; R220 table seating

Nathi Mankayi – The Buyelekhaya Tour

Saturday, November 7

Afro-soul singer Nathi Mankayi brings his Buyelekhaya Tour to Durban for an evening of music and storytelling. Accompanied by a live band, Mankayi will revisit the music that has connected him with audiences across the country, including his popular song Nomvula.

Venue: Playhouse Opera Theatre, Durban

Time: 7pm

Tickets: R350–R600

Booking: Webtickets⁠

6–8 November

Africa Is Not A Jungle

Saturday, November 7

Durban’s Kings Park Field will host Africa Is Not A Jungle, a festival celebrating African talent, identity and creative expression. The event aims to put African creativity at the centre of the conversation through music, culture and artistic expression.

Venue: Kings Park Field, Durban

Time: 12pm to midnight

Age restriction: 18+

Tickets: Check the event organiser’s ticketing platform.

6–8 November

You Asked For It – 4! The Reals

Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8

The Reals return to Rhumbelow Theatre with the fourth instalment of their audience-inspired musical production. Led by Barry Thomson, with musical director Dawn Selby, drummer Mali Sewell and bassist Robz Millar, the show features songs selected from audience requests.

Venue: Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban

Saturday: 7.30pm

Sunday: 2pm

Tickets: R180–R220

Booking: Webtickets⁠

6–8 November

Mpho Soulbliss Sessions

Saturday, November 7

Mamelodi’s rich musical heritage takes the spotlight at the Summer Yellow Sunshine Edition of Mpho Soulbliss Sessions. The event features local performers Koki Molf, Joey Mekoa and Thabiso Mogane, celebrating township music and talent.

Venue: Ko-Legiza, 147 Mashaba Drive, Mamelodi

Time: 1pm

Tickets: R50

Booking: Computicket⁠

Festive Fijnwyn Food and Wine Market

Saturday, November 7

More than 35 South African wine farms will come together at Shokran Events Venue for Festive Fijnwyn. The event combines wine tastings, live music from five bands, food stalls and lifestyle vendors, making it an option for those looking for a leisurely Saturday outing.

Venue: Shokran Events Venue, Tierpoort

Time: 10am

Tickets: R250 adults; R80 for children aged 12 to 17; children under 12 enter free

Booking: iTickets⁠

Anna Davel – Boulevard of Dreams

Sunday, November 8

Singer Anna Davel takes audiences on a musical journey through French classics with her production Boulevard of Dreams. The show revisits songs associated with legendary performers Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour and Michel Legrand. She will be accompanied by pianist Marcel Dednam and saxophonist Deryn Dednam.

Venue: Fairtree Atterbury Theatre, Pretoria

Time: 3pm

Tickets: R250

Booking: Capital Music⁠

Before you make your weekend plans

Important update Jill Scott’s Pretoria concert has been cancelled.

The singer’s To Whom This May Concern World Tour performance, scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, will no longer take place. Showtime Management announced the cancellation on October 19, citing unforeseen circumstances. Ticket holders were advised that refunds would be processed automatically.

Also Read: National gig guide: Ne-Yo, Cape Malay choirs and more

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