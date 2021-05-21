A queen … in a hurry

Johannesburg – Kudos … you did it black child, Winter is upon us!

Get or rent yourself a “Prince Kaybee” to keep yourself warm during this cold season.

Hurry while stock lasts, and trust me, in Jozi big things don’t last.

Ask Gigaba if you don’t believe me.

Still on big news, a little birdie whispered that former Miss SA runner-up and social influencer Pearl Nxele is preggies.

I am going to leave it at that.

I will not go behind the scenes because am told it is complicated.

The new AmaZulu king has found a plus-one (wife).

A delegation from the royal house was dispatched this week to the Mayisela homestead in Newcastle, Kwa- Zulu-Natal to pay the bride price for their child, Ntokozo.

The delegation comprised of senior members.

By Ntokozo Mayisela.

Ashley Lechman