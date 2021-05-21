E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

A queen … in a hurry

By Ashley Lechman
King MisuZulu kaZwelithini

Johannesburg – Kudos … you did it black child, Winter is upon us!

Get or rent yourself a “Prince Kaybee” to keep yourself warm during this cold season.

Hurry while stock lasts, and trust me, in Jozi big things don’t last.


Ask Gigaba if you don’t believe me.

Still on big news, a little birdie whispered that former Miss SA runner-up and social influencer Pearl Nxele is preggies.

I am going to leave it at that.

I will not go behind the scenes because am told it is complicated.

The new AmaZulu king has found a plus-one (wife).

A delegation from the royal house was dispatched this week to the Mayisela homestead in Newcastle, Kwa- Zulu-Natal to pay the bride price for their child, Ntokozo.

The delegation comprised of senior members.

By Ntokozo Mayisela. 

Ntokozo Mayisela

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.