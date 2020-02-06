Sunday World

News
National Ports Authority to operate as a stand alone business
Johannesburg - As government continues to implement structural economic reforms to accelerate economic...
Principal fired for sending child into pit toilet for phone
Johannesburg - An Eastern Cape Principal has now been fired for sending a...
Revealed: Police report shows assault case opened against Sthembiso “SK” Khoza
Johannesburg - The Queen actor Sthembiso Khoza who plays Shaka in Mzansi magic's...
Business
National Ports Authority to operate as a stand alone business
Johannesburg - As government continues to implement structural economic reforms to accelerate economic recovery,...
Fado Art continues to expand its plant offerings in Checkers stores
Johannesburg - Local plant supplier Fado Art has seen phenomenal growth since the company...
Lifestyle
Fab and beautiful every season
Johannesburg - Instead of discussing the latest make-up trends, we decided to speak to transgender beauty, Miss...
Father’s Day last minute shopping, we’ve got you covered
Johannesburg - Don’t panic if you forgot Father’s Day as there are loads of last-minute fabulous gifts...
Sponsored Content
Class of 76 Foundation calls on organisations to help lobby for free education in...
Johannesburg - The non-profit organistion, the Class of 76 Foundation (CO76F), is campaigning for free education in South Africa. CO76F wants to propose a free education campaign along with an education levy. CO76F is a non-profit Organisation...
Ideating and innovating: Improving life in Africa
Johannesburg - “I certainly don’t think the knowledge that we have now will sustain us in 10 to 20 years’ time,” says Eugene Ndlovu. “Everything is changing so quickly. We need to continue to reskill...
NLC plugs loose gaps in an attempt to nip intimidation and bullying in the...
Johannesburg - Threats and bullying are a norm in many work environments. It is for this reason that the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) is tackling this challenge head-on in an attempt to bring stability...
Dousing off the flames of tribalism, mistrust in the workplace
Johannesburg - Tribalism has become a big problem in the workplace where some employees get discriminated based on their tribe. The National Lotteries Commission is, therefore, putting its foot down in a bid to stamp...
Shwashwi
Shwashwi: SA culinary industry is stylish too
Johannesburg - Being a consummate lover of things, off I went to the...
Shwashwi: When bad hair happens to good people
Johannesburg - Since hair is such a topical issue and we still miss...
Shwashwi: Thumbs up, you rock Joburg Theatre!
Johannesburg - I love things, especially when there is no violence, so I...