Sunday World

Breaking News

Gupta enterprise made use of criminal networks to launder money

Johannesburg - The state capture inquiry heard on Tuesday that the Gupta enterprise employed people believed to be involved in gang activity and...

Transnet

National Ports Authority to operate as a stand alone business

Johannesburg - As government continues to implement structural economic reforms to accelerate economic...

Principal fired for sending child into pit toilet for phone

Johannesburg - An Eastern Cape Principal has now been fired for sending a...

Revealed: Police report shows assault case opened against Sthembiso “SK” Khoza

Johannesburg - The Queen actor Sthembiso Khoza who plays Shaka in Mzansi magic's...

Fado Art continues to expand its plant offerings in Checkers stores

Johannesburg - Local plant supplier Fado Art has seen phenomenal growth since the company...

Fab and beautiful every season

Johannesburg - Instead of discussing the latest make-up trends, we decided to speak to transgender beauty, Miss...

Father’s Day last minute shopping, we’ve got you covered

Johannesburg - Don’t panic if you forgot Father’s Day as there are loads of last-minute fabulous gifts...

Class of 76 Foundation calls on organisations to help lobby for free education in...

Johannesburg - The non-profit organistion, the Class of 76 Foundation (CO76F), is campaigning for free education in South Africa. CO76F wants to propose a free education campaign along with an education levy. CO76F is a non-profit Organisation...
Ideating and innovating: Improving life in Africa

Johannesburg - “I certainly don’t think the knowledge that we have now will sustain us in 10 to 20 years’ time,” says Eugene Ndlovu. “Everything is changing so quickly. We need to continue to reskill...
NLC plugs loose gaps in an attempt to nip intimidation and bullying in the...

Johannesburg - Threats and bullying are a norm in many work environments. It is for this reason that the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) is tackling this challenge head-on in an attempt to bring stability...
Dousing off the flames of tribalism, mistrust in the workplace

Johannesburg - Tribalism has become a big problem in the workplace where some employees get discriminated based on their tribe. The National Lotteries Commission is, therefore, putting its foot down in a bid to stamp...
Shwashwi: SA culinary industry is stylish too

Johannesburg - Being a consummate lover of things, off I went to the...

Shwashwi: When bad hair happens to good people

Johannesburg - Since hair is such a topical issue and we still miss...
21st Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival – Saturday

Shwashwi: Thumbs up, you rock Joburg Theatre!

Johannesburg - I love things, especially when there is no violence, so I...

