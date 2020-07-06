Breaking News

Actress Lerato ‘Zah’ Moloi tests positive for COVID-19

By Aubrey Mothombeni
Former Muvhango actress Lerato Zah Moloi has just announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.
The actress disclosed the news through a video on her Facebook page on Monday 06 July 2020, and she said she contracted the virus a few days ago.
In the video, Moloi said she is experienced all the symptoms of the virus from excruciating pains, nausea, diarrhea, and countless headaches until she confirmed her fears after testing.
“I have gone through everything from chest pains, breathlessness and excruciating pains, dizzy spells, diarrhea, loss of appetite and smell.. I have gone though it all,” she said.
She said she was experiencing the same symptoms despite having completed the 14 days period.
She said though some of the symptoms remain, she managed to get back her appetite and sense of smell.
Moloi said the virus was one of the most painful experiences she has ever come across.
She said the virus needed someone to be strong emotionally, psychologically  and spiritually because it is not an easy thing to deal with.
This , she said, was because she would start thinking whether  she was dying because it’s the hardest thing she is going through.
She urged her followers to stay at home if they were not essential workers to protect their lives and those of their loved ones

