AKA drops a hint he is ready for marriage

Johannesburg – Hip Hop royalty AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, has dropped the biggest hint yet his relationship with Nelli Tembe is about to go to the next level.

The popular rapper shared a cryptic post on his social media accounts with a hand donning what looks like a engagement ring.

The post drew a flood of comments and congratulations message from his followers including one from Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

The 33 year-old star has previously dated DJ Zinhle, a relationship that bore a daughter named Kairo, and later dated TV and radio personality Bonang Matheba.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo