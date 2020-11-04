E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

AKA lands a TV gig at SABC

By Aubrey Mothombeni

By Kuli Robert

Legendary rapper AKA has landed a Braai Show with the SABC where he intends to mingle with A list celebrities and politicians. Titled a Braai with AKA, the show will be flighted on SABC1, and promises to be as entertaining and controversial as the rapper.

Produced by the talented Legend Manqele and David Phume, the show was already launched on AKA’s online subscription TV platform in June, and is set to premiere on the SABC1 very soon.


According to those privy to details about the show, AKA is said to be going to host none other than the controversial and funny character like Minister of Transport Fikile “Mbaweezy’ Mbalula. The politician will be also joined in by other celebrities on set to enjoy some braai which will be accompanied by meaningful conversations on both serious and light issues.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

COVID-19 claims 46 more patients, infects over 1 700 more people

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that 46 more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the killer disease, bringing the total number of deaths to...
Read more
Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 74, infects over 1000 more people

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 74 more patients, bringing the total number of fatalities to  19 539. This was announced by Health Minister Dr...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal