Attempted murder case against Zinhle Mabena struck of NPA’s roll

Johannesburg – According to a statement from Zinhle Mabena’s lawyer, the attempted murder case against her has been struck of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) roll.

According to the statement, media personality Mabena has been subject to a lot of intimidation and scrutiny by an individual known to her and who has been trying to damage her reputation and ethics.

The statement from the lawyer, read, ” On the morning of 16 February 2021, Zinhle was arrested and detained by the police and held at Olievenhoutbosch Police Station, against her will in a holding cell where she was told she was charged with a case of murder and attempted murder of her husband, Robert Ngwenya. On 17 February 2021, she appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate Court in Tshwane where her case was thrown out and the prosecutor said her arrest was unlawful.”

Joshua Lazarus of Shapiro and Ledwaba Incorporated, said, “I act on behalf of Zinhle and confirm that she was unlawfully taken into custody yesterday but is now a free woman after the NPA declined to place the matter on the roll, because of the preposterous nature of the allegations against our client.

“We can also confirm that nothing plausible was provided to the authorities to link our client to any crime including but not limited to Murder or attempted murder or any conspiracy of sought. All these mischievous allegations ironically come from her husband who she has recently filed a divorce against, and against whom our client has obtained an Interim Protection Order.”

Mabena also posted the statement from the law firm on her social media accounts as well:

