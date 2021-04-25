E-edition
Babes and Mampintsha’s big day

By SUNDAY WORLD
Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo. PICTURE: INSTGRAM

Johannesburg – Longtime couple Mandla Maphumulo aka Mampintsha and Bongekile Simelane aka Babes Wodumo are finally getting married.

The two have planned the mother of all traditional weddings.

All eyes are on the controversial Gqom couple.


Fans have been waiting for them to waltz down the aisle for years.

RSVPs are already sorted for the traditional wedding taking place today.

The wedding will be taking place at an undisclosed location.

According to sources the guest list includes some of the biggest names in SA celebvile including musicians, actors and politicians.

The wedding comes after there were reports that the couple was expecting their first child following pictures of Babes baby bump showing during her birthday party in Eyadini Lounge last month.

The couple has been conspicuously cagey about the pregnancy and their wedding.

Sunday world is in possession of their invite.

Babes Wodumo. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

The couple refused to comment referring us to their manager.

Their manager said he is not at liberty to comment further as the material is saved for their reality show.

“Well I can’t comment because it’s is a private affair,” said Sibusiso Ncube.

RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MAY 27: Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha during the 23rd annual South African Music Awards (SAMA 23) ceremony at Sun City on May 27, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa. The SAMAs is an annual premier music showcase hosted by RiSA, to honour the country’s finest music talent over two days in key categories, as they battle for the country’s industry’s highest honour. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

