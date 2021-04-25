Babes and Mampintsha’s big day

Johannesburg – Longtime couple Mandla Maphumulo aka Mampintsha and Bongekile Simelane aka Babes Wodumo are finally getting married.

The two have planned the mother of all traditional weddings.

All eyes are on the controversial Gqom couple.

Fans have been waiting for them to waltz down the aisle for years.

RSVPs are already sorted for the traditional wedding taking place today.

The wedding will be taking place at an undisclosed location.

According to sources the guest list includes some of the biggest names in SA celebvile including musicians, actors and politicians.

The wedding comes after there were reports that the couple was expecting their first child following pictures of Babes baby bump showing during her birthday party in Eyadini Lounge last month.

The couple has been conspicuously cagey about the pregnancy and their wedding.

Sunday world is in possession of their invite.

The couple refused to comment referring us to their manager.

Their manager said he is not at liberty to comment further as the material is saved for their reality show.

“Well I can’t comment because it’s is a private affair,” said Sibusiso Ncube.

