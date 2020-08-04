Baby number two for Kwesta

Rapper Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi are expecting baby number two.

Yolanda announced the news today via her Instagram page.

“And then there were FOUR 🤰🏽… It’s been a while since I posted but yup, It’s official, our little family is growing. We’re expecting! As we celebrate a decade of love and being together, God chose us and trusted us with another beautiful blessing that is half of me & half of my love. We so excited and thankful for this miracle and can’t wait to meet our sweet baby in just 3months time!,” she wrote.

The couple, who had their dream wedding more than a year ago, have an older daughter, Kai Vilakazi. They have been together for almost ten years.

Kwesta also posted his feelings about his growing family, saying they are not “goals” and take each day in its stride.

“We are not goals. Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try and reach those, together. There has been joy, pain, LOVE, gratitude, disappointment, LOVE, gains, losses, LOVE, Katlehong, Maldives, LOVE, Kisses, Voetseks, LOVE, Strength, Fear, LOVE, good hair days and that thing on my head… And then LOVE once again… Then we try grow that, grow us and when we wanted to grow the family, God showed up… Eintlek… iVrou ispati maan, simithi, sigwinye ighabhu🤰🏾🙏🏿,” reads the artist’s post.

The rapper also released his new single, Njandini, last month.

Somaya Stockenstroom