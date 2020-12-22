Banks gun for houses and cars: Celebs sinking in deep sea of debt

Johannesburg – A bevy of local celebrities and high-profile personalities can’t wait to bid farewell to 2020, which plunged them into financial misery what with banks gunning for their assets.

Topping the list of those restively waiting to see its sunset is Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila boss and businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi is on the brink of losing his R6.5-million property in Sandhurst, Joburg; two Bentleys valued at more than R5.9-million and a Mercedez- Benz worth more than R1.3-million to Absa after he failed to keep up with loan repayments for the assets.

Extravagant radio and TV sensation Khanyi Mbau owes Standard Bank.

The bank has sought a high court order to force her to surrender a Porsche Carrera and Mercedes-Benz AMG after defaulting on her monthly instalments.

Her fellow celebrity, musician Kelly Khumalo is also in trouble with Nedbank.

The bank’s vehicle finance wing Motor Finance Corporation filed papers in the Joburg High Court for a default judgment against the songbird after she defaulted Afon payment for her Porsche Cayenne, which she bought for over half a million in 2017.

Another personality who fell on hard times is former Sundowns attacking midfielder Phakamani Mahlambi.

He failed to pay his monthly instalment of just over R11 000 for his BMW that he bought for R690 000 from Superdrive Investments.

Another soccer player who seemed to have also had a bad year is former Kaizer Chiefs striker Siphelele Mthembu.

SB Guarantee Company has asked for an order to repossess his R2-million Joburg home.

This year has also been hard for actress and reality TV star Uyanda Mbuli, who is struggling to service her Foschini account and Absa credit card.

Uyanda, who divorced her husband Sisa Mbuli about seven years ago and vacated their matrimonial house in Kyalami, returned to the crib early this year.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi slipped into a financial cesspool when he failed to repay a R10-million loan facility.

