Barbie named 2020 Top Global Toy Property of the year and unveils new 2021 line

Johannesburg – Mattel, Inc. announced that its iconic Barbie brand has been named the 2020 top global toy property of the year by the NPD Group, a leading global information company.

Additionally, Barbie is continuing its journey to represent global diversity and inclusivity in the fashion doll aisle with a new Fashionista lineup, including Ken in a wheelchair, Ken with rooted hair reflecting an afro and Barbie with lighter skin with vitiligo – all for the first time.

The brand is also rolling out new product packaging that includes a reusable bag for kids to carry their dolls and improve portable play.

The Barbie Fashionistas line is where the brand delivers the most diversity and inclusion and, since its inception, Barbie has introduced more than 175+ looks, offering girls a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types and fashions to choose from.

“As Barbie accelerates to new heights as the #1 global toy property* and holds as the #1 fashion doll property**, the message is clear that Barbie brand is more relevant than ever. As the most diverse fashion doll line on the market, we take great responsibility in better reflecting the world around us and know there are many positive benefits to exposing children to dolls with different skin tones, hair types, abilities and more. We are proud to offer an even wider range of diverse choices with the latest Barbie Fashionistas line so more kids see themselves reflected in our doll line,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD