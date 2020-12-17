Celeb chef Siba Mtongana announces opening of first restaurant in Cape Town

Johannesburg – The Table Bay hotel kitchen in Cape Town is about to get a little bit hotter as world renowned chef, Siba Mtongana announced that she will be opening up her first restaurant at the venue.

The international chef took to social media to make the announcement.

She said, “A dream delayed is not a dream denied… I’m excited to inform you that I’m finally opening my first restaurant called SIBA – The Restaurant at Cape Town’s best address.”

Mtongana is an international, multi-award winning culinary extraordinaire, author, entrepreneur, a mother and a wife. She shot to fame when her show Siba’s Table aired on the popular channel, Food Network.

“This has been a dream in the making for a few years and beginning of 2020 was its planned launch but alas Covid-19 took us all by surprise!! I’m also realising that in the midst of it all there was also a blessing in disguise as we got an even better location.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siba Mtongana (@sibamtongana)

According to the celeb chef, this specific concept is a fine dining restaurant with a ‘Sibalicious’ touch of world flavours rooted in Africa which will start as a pop up with a special menu which you don’t want to miss.

“Siba The Restaurant launches 21 December 2020, best you book your seat at the table soonest as the restaurant can only take a limited number of seats. Available for a limited time only. Booking is essential,” Siba said on Twitter.

“For now it will be dinners only and on Sundays with Sibas Sunday Lunch which will be a special South African gourmet experience,” the chef further added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siba Mtongana (@sibamtongana)

Just 6 days ago Siba and her husband, Brian Mtongana, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and shared the following heartfelt post on her Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siba Mtongana (@sibamtongana)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman