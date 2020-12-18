E-edition
Celebs unmasked: Grow up and mask-up

By SUNDAY WORLD
Bonang Matheba

By Kuli Roberts

Johannesburg – Covid rebels, you see them and wonder why they have not masked-up during the second wave.

We have spotted these rebels, since the early 2000s, and wondered why they were rebels without a pause and if there was a prize.


Mamelodi Sundowns coach, we know you were angry, but wear a mask … people are dying.

Beauty queens who should be setting examples are posing unmasked against walls.

Somizi addressing a crowd about more awards in orange but no mask when not sucking hubbie’s face.

Have you read: Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – Celebrity drought left me a bit disappointed

Somizi and Mohale.

Hot album, but we don’t want “death by Boity”. Go wear a mask.

Boity not wearing a mask.

Whether you are 12 and doing the Duduzani Challenge or puffing in a club, wear a mask, dude, please Tira.

DJ Tira.

Langa Mavuso, great pose, but wear a mask, we don’t want to be killed by you.

Langa Mavuso.

Mbali Nkosi, you are stunning, but could kill many. Stop being selfish and mask-up.

Mbali Nkosi and Leroy.

Lorna Maseko arrived at an event without a mask and didn’t wear one even though some lady was practically sitting on her lap.

You may also be interested in: Shwashwi: It's the silly season, so let us lighten up

Lorna Maseko

Thabiso Makhubela, the mask is to be worn on the face. Should cup-cake give you lessons?

Thabiso Makhubela.

No mask and clearly knickers.

Thank God for social distancing for all the reasons you can think of Bonang.

Bonang Matheba

Can you selfish people maskup, we know what you look like.

Also read: Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – Sinful night, holy day

