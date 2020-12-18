Celebs unmasked: Grow up and mask-up

By Kuli Roberts

Johannesburg – Covid rebels, you see them and wonder why they have not masked-up during the second wave.

We have spotted these rebels, since the early 2000s, and wondered why they were rebels without a pause and if there was a prize.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach, we know you were angry, but wear a mask … people are dying.

Beauty queens who should be setting examples are posing unmasked against walls.

Somizi addressing a crowd about more awards in orange but no mask when not sucking hubbie’s face.

Have you read: Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – Celebrity drought left me a bit disappointed

Hot album, but we don’t want “death by Boity”. Go wear a mask.

Whether you are 12 and doing the Duduzani Challenge or puffing in a club, wear a mask, dude, please Tira.

Langa Mavuso, great pose, but wear a mask, we don’t want to be killed by you.

Mbali Nkosi, you are stunning, but could kill many. Stop being selfish and mask-up.

Lorna Maseko arrived at an event without a mask and didn’t wear one even though some lady was practically sitting on her lap.

You may also be interested in: Shwashwi: It’s the silly season, so let us lighten up

Thabiso Makhubela, the mask is to be worn on the face. Should cup-cake give you lessons?

No mask and clearly knickers.

Thank God for social distancing for all the reasons you can think of Bonang.

Can you selfish people maskup, we know what you look like.

Also read: Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – Sinful night, holy day

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD