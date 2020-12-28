E-edition
Check out how these SA celebs spent Christmas 2020

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – Christmas 2020 painted a somber picture in South Africa as  the country battles the second wave of Covid-19.

Most people spent the holy day with their immediate families and it was no different for Mzansi’s celebs.

Take a look at what a few of them got up to on Christmas day this year:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)


Superstar, AKA showed some of his fans how to mix up the perfect cocktail while at home:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

Pearl Thusi stunned in this green dress:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi)

Boity wished her fans and followers a Merry Christmas:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

 

Minnie Dlamini also wished her fans and followers a Merry Christmas:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini)

 

DJ Zinhle also did the same, while promoting some products on the day:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

 

Black Coffee took to social media posting a cute picture with his son, wishing his followers and fans a Merry Christmas:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee)

Cassper Nyovest also shared a heartfelt message, sharing an image of his family:

