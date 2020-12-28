Check out how these SA celebs spent Christmas 2020

Johannesburg – Christmas 2020 painted a somber picture in South Africa as the country battles the second wave of Covid-19.

Most people spent the holy day with their immediate families and it was no different for Mzansi’s celebs.

Take a look at what a few of them got up to on Christmas day this year:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)



Superstar, AKA showed some of his fans how to mix up the perfect cocktail while at home:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

Pearl Thusi stunned in this green dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi)

Boity wished her fans and followers a Merry Christmas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Minnie Dlamini also wished her fans and followers a Merry Christmas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini)

DJ Zinhle also did the same, while promoting some products on the day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

Black Coffee took to social media posting a cute picture with his son, wishing his followers and fans a Merry Christmas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee)

Cassper Nyovest also shared a heartfelt message, sharing an image of his family:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest)

