Check out how these SA celebs spent Christmas 2020

Johannesburg – Christmas 2020 painted a somber picture in South Africa as the country battles the second wave of Covid-19.
Most people spent the holy day with their immediate families and it was no different for Mzansi’s celebs.
Take a look at what a few of them got up to on Christmas day this year:
View this post on Instagram
Superstar, AKA showed some of his fans how to mix up the perfect cocktail while at home:
View this post on Instagram
Pearl Thusi stunned in this green dress:
View this post on Instagram
Boity wished her fans and followers a Merry Christmas:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Minnie Dlamini also wished her fans and followers a Merry Christmas:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
DJ Zinhle also did the same, while promoting some products on the day:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Black Coffee took to social media posting a cute picture with his son, wishing his followers and fans a Merry Christmas:
View this post on Instagram
Cassper Nyovest also shared a heartfelt message, sharing an image of his family:
View this post on Instagram
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.
Sunday World
Author