Details of Euphonik and Fresh’s ‘rape’ emerge

Johannesburg – Details of how a Pretoria- based woman was allegedly raped by DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik were laid bare in a statement recorded by the police at the Sunnyside Police Station last week.

In the statement, which is in our possession, the police said the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said that she first met DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, and DJ Euphonik, born Themba Mbongeni Nkosi, at House 22 Club between June and July in 2011.

This when she allegedly visited her female roommate who also cannot be named for legal reasons and who was working for the popular joint previously known as 22 Gerald Moerdyk Street. Days later her roommate, who was friends with DJ Euphonik at that time, invited her to the popular muso’s after- party at a local BnB, whose name was not disclosed.

“Her friend assured her that they would be safe. They got a cab and they both went to the BNB [sic],” reads the victim’s statement. When they arrived they found DJ Fresh, who is married to fellow radio personality Thabiso Sikwane, chilling with two other belles. She started imbibing ciders while listening to music and chit-chatting with her friends.

“She had her usually drink, Hunters Dry [sic]. There was music and had small talks,” according to the statement.

The statement shows that although the woman did not remember what happened afterwards, she apparently passed out and her body was sore when she woke up in the wee hours of the following day.

“She could feel that she was penetrated, however, there was no blood,” according to the woman’s statement.

She woke up the other two girls but before they could discuss her ordeal, the duo (DJs) started laughing and joking about how they were “blacking out one after the other and that they had to take them to bed”.

When she announced her ordeal on social media, the woman claimed that she had been a virgin when she was allegedly violated and as a result, she lost her innocence on that fateful night.

She also alleged that the two music producers or one of them drugged her before raping her. She further said she had to take anxiety medication before going public about the alleged incident.

Our attempts to solicit comments from the woman drew a blank as she ignored questions we sent to her on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed a woman opened a case of rape against the DJs, adding that a police investigation was under way.

“No arrest has been made,” he said.

Following the allegation, DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik, who were pulled from air by Primedia, issued a joint statement announcing they would stay away from all their public responsibilities until the matter has been put to bed.

The accusation led to a social media storm with thousands of Twitter users reacting.

One thing about DJ Fresh and Euphonik? they will always be in a rape/sexual abuse scandal. — Lelo (@lelowhatsgood) January 12, 2021

Some of these Dj Fresh and Euphonik Comments. Kusa kude phambili. We're in very Big trouble as a nation. pic.twitter.com/bhIoL3DSQ8 — Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) January 12, 2021

DJ Fresh and Euphonik go through too much bullshit just to mess with these drunk and hot girls #euphonik #Djfresh pic.twitter.com/ci0n4HPCEW — MoTswana (@ck_seleke) January 16, 2021

One of these days I will tell you all the things my Students came crying to me about.. I'll tell you about the pool parties forced abortions and Iphones, I'll tell you about your favorite Durban artists… I believe everything these woman say..

Euphonik

DJ fresh — M A T H U S I (@zeewa2c) January 16, 2021

There’s been countless of rape and sexual misconduct claims against DJ Fresh and Euphonik. I can’t believe they keep getting away with it omg — IG: letleefeedyou (@letleefeedyou) January 11, 2021

Dang could this be the beginning of the end for DJ Fresh and Euphonik? This could have a snow ball effect.. Like the #MeToo movement in the West. Im sure the SA entertainment industry is shook — A Black Woman 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@SneKhumaloSA) January 16, 2021

How many more women have to speak up about Dj Fresh and Euphonik? How many? — le rata depth gore. (@Ketso28) January 11, 2021

👀👀👀if it quacks like a duck and walks like a duck hell it must be a duck. Dj Fresh has so many rape allegations against him — Qhama Dlula (@qhamadlula_) January 11, 2021

