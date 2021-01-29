Detox and rejuvenate your body with rooibos

Johannesburg – January typically marks the time of year when we recalibrate our diet towards the cleaner end of the spectrum after weeks of festive season indulgence.

Many claim that tea can help flush out toxins, enhance the immune function and boost energy levels, but how effective is it really?

Adele du Toit the spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council, explains that when we eat healthy our bodies can detoxify efficiently, but when we consume food with additives, preservatives, artificial flavours and colourants, and drink too much alcohol, this function is hampered.

“Tea-drinking may aid in the detox process by encouraging adequate fluid intake, provided that it’s complemented by a healthy diet and cutting out other harmful practices such as smoking and excessive drinking.

Our bodies naturally detoxify via the kidneys, liver, skin and gastrointestinal tract – in which the water component of tea plays a major role.

“For generations, our indigenous rooibos tea has been used to treat a variety of ailments ranging from colic to allergies, but it’s also a great way to rejuvenate your body.”

Here’s why:

Low in calories Rooibos is low in calories and is naturally sweet, so you don’t need to add any sugar to it.

May curb your appetite The tea has been proven to decrease the body’s production of cortisol. These stress hormones can increase one’s appetite for comfort food – ultimately leading to weight gain.

Regulates blood sugar Aspalathin – a polyphenol unique to rooibos may help to keep blood sugar levels stable. Green rooibos is especially effective at doing so. Up to six cups of rooibos tea is recommended for optimal benefits.

Removes free radicals It is packed with antioxidants, which help to rid the body of free radicals caused by unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Caffeine-free It is 100% caffeine-free and has a soothing effect, which can aid in a good night’s rest.

Supports vital functions rooibos aids in digestion and supports bladder, liver and kidney function.

Protects your heart rooibos may help to protect the heart by improving blood circulation, blood pressure and cholesterol.

Soothing effect The tea also has a calming effect, relaxing tense and aching muscles.

Keeps you hydrated Every cell in your body needs water to function optimally. Drinking rooibos is a healthy way to stay hydrated with the added benefit of consuming antioxidants without compromising with sugary drinks.

“If you really want a long-term solution, you are far better of making a series of small, sensible and sustainable changes such as:

Eating plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables

Cutting back on saturated fat, sugar and salt

Limiting your alcohol intake

Giving up smoking

Exercising daily

Getting enough sleep

Switching coffee, soft drinks or fruit juice for water or healthy herbal teas such as rooibos.

