Breaking News

DJ Fresh responds to court ruling against Mazwai

By Bhavika

Staff Reporter

Those who make false, hurtful and defamatory statements on social media derail rather than support the noble agenda against gender-based violence (GBV), according to DF Fresh.

Speaking shortly after his victory against poet Ntsiki Mazwai at the Joburg High Court, Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, said that the battle against abuse takes many steps back when innocent people are falsely accused.


This follows Sunday World’s report over the weekend that Mazwai posted on her social media platforms that DJ Fresh was a rapist.

She was reacting to social media posts by Lebyane, who claimed that her ex-boyfriend, whose name she did not reveal, abused her and another post by Swazi, in which she alleged Fresh “forced himself on her” at a club in Montecasino, Fourways, about 17 years ago.

In a lengthy statement, Sikwane said as someone who has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades, he has strived to serve as a voice for, and ally of, the unheard and disaffected.

“I know also, that as a man I can never presume to fully understand the physical and psychological impact of Gender Based Violence (GBV) on women. However, as a son, husband and father, I feel strongly motivated to stand against GBV in every form,” he said.

On Tuesday the Joburg High Court ruled in Sikwane’s favour, ordering Mazwai against making defamatory statements against him.

“In the recent example of my quest to ensure the facts were honoured, Ntsiki Mazwai was contacted by my legal team and asked to remove her unsubstantiated posts. She declined to do so. The matter was escalated as the information posted was not only false, it was significantly, personally harmful and hurtful to me and my family.

“I rarely respond to false accusations because often in doing so, it provides the perpetrator with a sense of legitimacy. However, for someone to post something so damaging – especially as it is directly subverts my work on behalf of a cause so close to my heart – I felt moved to take a public stand,” he said the statement.

“I would certainly have wished for this matter to be settled in a better and more private manner, however, when the falsehoods were not rescinded, I felt my only option was to take it before the due diligence of our court system,” he said.

Author

Similar stories

Breaking News

Dineo Langa and Donovan Goliath to host the SAMAs

Former The Queen actress Dineo Langa and comedian Donovan Goliath have been announced as the hosts of the 2020 virtual edition of the South...
Read more
Breaking News

Sasol reports 561 COVID-19 cases and two deaths at its SA operations

Petrochemical and energy giant, Sasol said today, it has recorded more than 500 COVID-19 cases at its domestic operations. The company in a market update...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal