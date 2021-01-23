DJ Khaled announced as international host for MTV Africa Music Awards

Johannesburg – Grammy Award-winning global sensation, DJ and record executive, DJ Khaled, who is best known for his hip hop and R&B hit anthems, will be the international host for the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 (MAMA), airing globally for the first time on MTV in 180 countries.

Khaled will host the virtual awards ceremony from his glamourous home in Miami, Florida, alongside African co-emcees for the star-studded Kampala event.

“Africa is home to some of the world’s most dynamic talent and we’re excited to spotlight these artists as the MAMAs broadcast in 180 countries for the first time in MTV history,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks.

“With Grammy Award-winning powerhouse DJ Khaled at the helm, we’re certain this will be an incredible, must-see global event.”

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) said, “We are thrilled to have DJ Khaled as our international host for MAMA Kampala 2021. With his global success achievement and over 22 million followers on social media, he will inspire youth across the continent and attract an even bigger international audience to the virtual event. We can’t wait to showcase the latest African musical stars and culture to the MAMA themed MTV World Stage.”

“MTV has always been a great partner so I jumped at the opportunity to host this year’s MAMAs,” said DJ Khaled. “I can’t wait to celebrate the incredible music that comes out of Africa, which has inspired me throughout my career.”

The MAMA Kampala 2021 event will celebrate African talent across 20 award categories, including Best Male, Best Female, Best Song, and Best Collaboration.

The contribution of artists from Portuguese and French-speaking Africa will also be recognized in the Best Lusophone and Best Francophone categories.

Additional new categories included are the MAMA Generation Change Award, Best Fan Base, Alone Together Best Lockdown Performance and Personality of the Year.

Sixteen categories of the awards have been announced so far and voting is now open at www.mtvmama.com, and affiliated Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Voting in all categories closes on 31 January 2021.

The MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 will be broadcast globally and on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV Africa (DStv Channel 130) on Saturday 20 February 2021 at 20:00 WAT / 21:00 CAT / 22:00 EAT.

