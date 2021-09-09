DJ Zinhle is a mother once again

Johannesburg – Sunday World can confirm that DJ Zinhle and her boyfriend Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana, have welcomed a baby girl.

Sunday world has learned that Zinhle gave birth during a C section procedure to a healthy beautiful baby girl.

A source close to the situation told Sunday World that the beaming mother is doing well and still in hospital and her man is by her side.

“She has been blessed by another girl and she could not be happier,” the source added.

According to another source, Zinhle is thrilled and happy that her family is growing and has a loving and supportive partner.

“She is super happy and can’t wait to bring her beautiful baby back at home” according to the source Zinhle has always wanted to have a big family and loving partner.

“She is indeed living her dream, she has always wanted to have a big family, Zinhle has always been responsible and knew what she wanted out of life” the source further said.

Thank you for your love and blessings. Bongani and I are so happy. God bless you all. I can't drink any @BoulevardRose right now but you can, so please go and celebrate on my behalf 🙈🥂 Save the date: 18th Sept. The Unexpected #BETDJZinhle on @BET_Africa pic.twitter.com/JwGUmPi062 — #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) August 24, 2021

According to the source Zinhle wants to keep the news hush-hush until it is the right time to make an announcement.

The source added that Zinhle at the moment, has only informed close family and friends about the birth.

“It is mostly her close circle that know and some crew members because they will be sharing certain parts for her upcoming reality show” adds the source.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

Sunday World also learned that she gave birth at a private hospital in Johannesburg.

Sunday World can further reveal that the baby could possibly be named, ‘Asante’ which is a Swahili name.

“I know they both obsessed with the name Asante, I wouldn’t be surprised if they name her Asante” adds the source.

The couple could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

Zinhle’s daughter, who is fathered by AKA, shared the below post on Instagram, and captioned it, “Reporting for Big Sister duty.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kairo 🇿🇦 (@kairo.forbes)

Murdah Bongz also took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a picture of himself with Zinhle and captioned the post, “Wena wayithabath’ inhliziyo yami.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz)

DJ Zinhle took to the comments of Murdah Bongz post and said, “Asante ❤️”.

View her comment below:

Also read:

Excited fans spot DJ Zinhle’s ‘baby bump’

DJ Zinhle and Murdah’s first child in motion

DJ Zinhle reveals pregnancy in promotional video for her new realty show

DJ Zinhle gushes over her new lover

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba