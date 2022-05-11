Dlamini and Jones threaten legal action over cheating allegations

Media personality Minnie Dlamini and her estranged husband Quinton Jones said they are considering taking legal action over allegations that their marriage collapsed due to infidelity.

Dlamini trended most of the day yesterday after Twitterati Musa Khawula accused her of having cheated with controversial businessman Edwin Sodi. Khawula, who did not back up the allegation, said the alleged affair is what led to the couple going for divorce.

Dlamini and Jones, who announced they are heading for divorce earlier this year, refuted the claims in a joint statement.

“We have been made aware of various allegations regarding our divorce circulating on social media since yesterday. All the allegations made are false, damaging, and malicious. Fabrications of such a damaging manner are both unnecessary and hurtful in a matter that is already sensitive to us,” says the former couple.

The two said their focus is on co-parenting their son and would. “Our shared priority is to remain friends and co-parent our son, the couple also asked for their privacy as their minding their personal lives and trying to get through this difficult phase of their lives.”

“We kindly ask that you allow us to go through our private processes without dragging ourselves, our families, and our loved ones into baseless rumours and social media sensationalism. These baseless rumours affect not only us but our child. Considering the nature of the allegations made, legal action will be taken against the relevant parties.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author