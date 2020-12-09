Duduzane Zuma makes Big Zulu trend

Johannesburg – President wannabe and son of Jacob Zuma, Duduzane Zuma, has earned himself some new pizazz after the #Duduzanechallenge went viral this week.

But not only did he have famous faces like DJ Fresh and DJ Tira trying to emulate his confident stride and fist pumps – Big Zulu’s track Imali eningi ft. Intaba Yase Dubai and Riky Rick – which plays as he walks surrounded by his bodyguards, has also become sought after.

The rapper personally thanked Duduzane for creating hype around the track.

He posted a short clip on Instagram saying: “I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to SA. I want to say thank you for the love that you have shown my song, Imali Eningi. It has made us so happy to see the song rise.

“I also just want to particularly thank my brother Duduzane Zuma, Msholozi, for the challenge that he created using our song. I don’t have much to give, just words from my heart to say I’m truly grateful … Thank you so much,” he said.

Duduzane Has expressed his interest in running for President of SA as early as 2024 and has been making more and more public appearances and voicing his political views.

His named has trended on twitter for various reason in 2020, mainly for being considered an ideal Ladies man.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom