Easter prayer for change in our Celebville

Johannesburg – Easter is upon us and I have compiled a wish list of prayers.

• We hope and pray Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa will sort out his department. We are tired of seeing artists camping inside your offices as if they live there.

• I pray all the celebs who have gone under the knife to stop fooling their followers by preaching gym and healthy living while Shwa knows they spent a fortune buying the waistline.

• We pray that Tira and his wife Gugu will stop competing for the camera.

• We pray and hope that Boity will take it easy on champagne as she looks like she is about to burst. We know drinking champagne is a sign of good life, but it’s also damaging.

• We also pray and hope that former model Babalwa Mneno will settle down and stop wearing revealing clothes – age is not on her side.

• We also hope and pray Bassie’s sister, Johanna Mukoki, will stop wearing party dresses to every occasion, South Africa knows by now she has a banging body. I am sure her teen daughter would love some of those dresses.

• We also pray whatever happened to Unathi and Somizi can be resolved, Father God.

We hear things are tense behind the scenes. Celebrity Chef Nti threw a viewing party for her upcoming cooking show called Street Food in Africa.

As expected, there was enough food to feed Lvovo Derrango, but to my dismay, there were no traces of street food.

After walking around and blowing fake kisses to strangers, I finally spotted a familiar face.

Yes, you guessed it right, Mohale Motaung- Mohlongo was in the house keeping a low profile covered in a hoody.

Actress Nandipha Mpulwane did not trust anyone with her French champagne as she was hiding the bottle under the table, it must be an 80s thing. I have seen a former beauty queen drinking like that.

Actress Sophie Ndaba is back with a bang. She was looking fabulous and in high spirits. Keep up the good vibes, mama. Street food for the masses

• We also pray that Romeo Kumalo and Happy Ntshingila will be friends again, whatever deal went wrong it was not worth their beautiful friendship.

• We also hope that Queen B gets a TV gig. We miss real talent on TV.

• We hope to see more celebs raising funds and helping the needy instead of humble bragging, thanks to Lasizwe who already started by raising funds for school fees.

• We also hope to see more of Anathi and new music after Easter.

• We hope and pray AKA and fiancée to see more years as they make a cute couple

• We hope and pray that Kelly Khumalo and her sister will kiss and make up, we miss our homemade yellow-bone sisters.

• We hope and pray Floyd Shivambu and Lorna Maseko will get married and stop living in sin, they have been at it for a while now.

