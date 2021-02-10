Full Circle: Be treated like his nyatsi

Johannesburg – You deserve to be treated like a lady this Valentines’s Day and it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.

You have spent so much time with your better half, I would think you deserve being pampered after all those hours under lockdown for something you didn’t do.

A day at the spa or on a boat with your lover is ideal. A personalised gift like lingerie or a laptop would do.

Even a car in your name.

These are some great options instead of a present that will benefit the entire family, as it is not about them, it is about you.

Having the entire house to yourself is another free and much-needed gift to yourself, so pack off the kids and run around the house in levels of nakedness.

This is a time to spoil yourself and think about the florists who have suffered under Covid and, actually, since you too have been impacted by this pandemic, why not eat-in this year and stop wasting money supporting restaurants, hell you should be on the menu, just eat at home.

Eat in as it’s a familiar menu, unlike these wives known to sneak out during lockdown to be serviced by their constantly whining young studs.

Actually, the best way to spend Valentine’s Day is to ensure your man stays at home with you or spends money on you and not some random beauty competition winner.

Should he need to “pop into the mall for a few items”, accompany him and claim that you too have the same errand. Don’t give him a chance and never let him out of your sight even if he claims he has a prostate cancer appointment.

Nor is he walking the dog, only to return two hours later. Hide his glasses if you have to and ensure he stays put.

Look, you had options but chose to marry him, so ensure you save your own marriage and make it work this Valentines.

Cook for him, strip for him and love him if you are going to try and stay till death do you part. Partake in home chores together and rebuild that friendship and attraction if you don’t want him rushing to some delinquent nyatsi when you can get him harder than the Eiffel Town in a shorter time it takes him to blink.

If you want to keep your man from straying, try and be the woman he married instead of suddenly sounding and looking like his mother.

Get some lingerie into you sex life. Role play, introduce some honey, yoghurt and melted candle wax – you know, accessible goods from your own home, which don’t cost an arm and a leg.

Spice up your own life and introduce porn to your husband who has probably sent out more dick pics than your combined fingers. Be arousing to your husband.

Think of his nyatsi – would she be able to pay bonds? Your hubby knows you are intelligent, just let him see your nyatsi side and get into the habit of having sex for handbags from him.

Look and behave like the girl he married because it’s this new disguise that’s making him seek attention elsewhere.

If you were sexy, stay sexy and if you were conservative and dull, stay as dull as you want as it is what draws him to you.

It is true, cheating has nothing to do with how a man feels about his wife. So, stay looking and sounding like his wife and don’t go and put on 50 kilograms and expect things to stay the same.

No, your husband is not cheating because he is bored, he is just cheating because you are no longer fun or the person he married. So get to know your partner a bit more this Valentine’s Day.

You too hubby, imagine she was your nyatsi and treat her like a lady.

Author



Kuli Roberts