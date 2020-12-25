Fully in tune with You FM’s jol

Johannesburg – By now you know Shwa will go at the opening of a door, so it was with great pleasure to be invited to You FM’s first anniversary celebrations especially because I would get to see Cassper Nyovest and Khuli Chana perform live.

Yes, I love local hip hop. So off I went to the commercial radio station, which broadcasts from the platinum belt, to check out some up and coming, as well as local kings of hip hop.

I had the pleasure of being interviewed by Towdee-Mac, yes, the name is provocative.

A lovely young man was raving about all the powerful women he works with, and that his station manager is a woman. Naarce.

A fab interview until Mufasa entered the room and, instead of concluding the interview, I let the great one speak to his people.

Let’s be honest, they don’t know me. After taking over my interview, we chatted about fatherhood, his joys and the three parties he is attending on his birthday.

“Oh, I’m making money on my big day,” said the talented stadium-filling one, who is glowing too.

Lovely lad and so was Bo from Denim, who was his usual sweet self. A beautiful affair held at the Valley of the Waves with hot You FM station who make many presenters look like they belong on radio.

Loved Bonolo Moloswa, an on-air talent who arrived with blue braids and a tulle skirt – an outfit she insisted was by Fifi K, and the names just had me on the floor.

Loved Itumeleng’s nails and he definitely does not act like most news readers; loved your freshness hun.

Along with him was a lovely lass with a coronavirus- like hairstyle, who was equally friendly and introduced herself Miss Moloi, a field reporter, so we looked for a field for her. Thanks, You FM. What a great way to spend a Friday.

Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts