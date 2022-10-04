George Lebese and wife in nightclub brawl over Bongani Zungu

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker George Lebese and his wife Mapaseka “Melba” Nkosi were publicly involved in a physical fracas after the footie accused her of kissing Mamelodi Sundowns midfield dynamo Bongani Zungu.

The scuffle occurred in full view of bemused patrons at a popular joint in Rosebank, Joburg in the wee hours of Monday morning. So serious was the quarrel that the police had to intervene and break the commotion.

The police then took the lovebirds to the Rosebank police station where they filled gender-based violence (GBV) forms at the behest of the police. The cops also advised them to apply for protection orders against each other.

The startling news was revealed by a police officer who did not want to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media.

The cop told Sunday World that Lebese started the argument when he confronted his wife and accused her of smooching Zungu, who recently welcomed his first bundle of joy with former The Queen actress Cindy Mahlangu.

The 33-year-old soccer star, who has been struggling to get a team after he was sacked by Swallows FC, could not contain his anger and the fight, which was fueled by alcohol, escalated until the police arrived.

The cop said after the police had calmed them down, they took the couple to the police station but it refused to press charges against each other. As a result, the police registered their tiff in the GBV book and advised them to obtain protection orders against each other.

Rosebank police spokesperson Bongi Mdletshe confirmed the ruckus. He said according to their records, Nkosi completed the GBV forms and was advised to obtain a protection order against Lebese.

“The fight started after they argued with whoever they argued with. She came to complete the gender-based violence forms and left. We advised them to obtain protection orders against each other. We don’t know if they have done that,” said Mdletshe.

Lebese confirmed the incident but refuted claims that they fought over Zungu.

“We knew that you guys will pick it up. But it is not true that we fought over him, people are making it up because his football career is on another level. The truth is we had an argument outside the club over a phone call that she received, not because of that person,” said Lebese.

He added that they did not obtain restraint orders against each other because they have since resolved their differences. “I’m with her as we speak,” he said.

When asked to hand over the phone to Nkosi so we could speak to her, Lebese said: “She is in a meeting now, she will call you guys later.”

But Nkosi had not done so at the time of publishing. Zungu could not be reach for comment at the time of publishing.

