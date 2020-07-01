Breaking News

Gqom entertainer Biggie dies

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Durban based Gqom entertainer Biggie has died.

The shocking news of his death was revealed by his record label, Charlie Communications, this morning.

Zondi was signed to Charlie Communication and had recently released his single titled Lokishi Lami. 

Biggie, whose real name is Njabulo Zondi, was rushed to hospital two weeks ago after experiencing heart failure and had been under medical care since.

According to the label he succumbed to his illness last night.

“We were hoping that he would recover but things just changed,” said Manager Ngcebo Mdima. 

“Family was called and told that he was on life support. But that was it. He is gone,” said Mdima. 

 

 

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Limpopo MEC tests positive for coronavirus

A Limpopo MEC has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This was announced by Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha in a statement released on Wednesday, July...
Read more
Breaking News

Maluleka opts for earlier departure from Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka has decided not to renew his contract with Kaizer Chiefs for the remainder of the season. This gives credence to...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal