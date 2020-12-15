Karabo cries over missing husband

Johannesburg – Former Muvhango publicist Karabo Disetlhe-Mtshayelo is breaking his silence and appealing to the public to assist him with tracing his spouse, Andile Mtshayelo.

The two married in a lavish same-sex traditional ceremony in February 2016.

Karabo, 33, said Mtshayelo, 29, who originally hails from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, disappeared on February 20 this year and has not been seen or heard from since then , after allegedly leaving their rented home in Florida on the West Rand for a brief visit to a friend.

Speaking to Sunday World, a heartbroken Karabo said he decided to appeal to the public about Mtshayelo’s disappearance after not receiving help from the police despite reporting the matter to them.

“It has been a nightmarish 10 months of not knowing where my spouse is, or if he is even still alive. He left everything he owns behind, including his car, driver’s licence, ID, bank cards, all his clothes and belongings, as well as his important certificates.

“Some people have speculated that he simply wanted out of the marriage, but I know deep in my heart that he wouldn’t have just upped and left like that. It is completely out of character. Certain things just don’t add up and it all paints a very grim picture,” he lamented.

Karabo added that he had been frustrated with the police’s nonchalance.

“The case has been moving at a glacial pace, and there honestly has been a few points the police have not looked into.

“For one, his friend, the last person to see him, has been avoiding the police like the plague and a statement from him has not been taken to this day. He gave what I deem a bogus story of Andile boarding a train at night to come back to our home, which does not make sense. Andile’s cellphone records have also not been scrutinised and cellphone towers checked to determine which area he was last in. “It’s all so frustrating,” he said with tears rolling down his face.

Mtshayelo’s family have also allegedly kept mum and distant during this time, something his partner also finds questionable.

“His family has never really held me in high regard because of our sexuality, but I just find it strange how none of them has assisted me in any way to get to the bottom of this. They have not called or even come through to the house. Instead, they are accusing me of having murdered him, which is not only hurtful but utterly ridiculous.”

Asked what he thinks happened to his spouse, Karabo drew a long breath.

“It pains me to say this, but I honestly feel like there was foul play involved somewhere. I have been to morgues and hospitals, but he is nowhere to be found. It is almost like he just dropped off the face of the earth. I have been a walking zombie, hardly sleeping or eating properly. I appeal to the public to please help me with any information to bring my partner home. At this point, I just want closure.” he said.

Mtshayelo’s relative Norman Ngcobo confirmed that the former was still missing and were praying for his safe return.

Ngwako Malatji