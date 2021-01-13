E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Kay Sibiya joins Generations

By Kabelo Khumalo

Heartthrob Kay Sibiya has joined Generarions: The Legacy, Sunday World can reveal.

He will play the role of Siyanda, Jack Mabaso’s younger brother.

The show’s casting director, Russel Savadier, said when the role came up, the hunk came to mind. “We needed someone, who has a strong camera presence and up for Vusi Kunene. We are excited to have him,” he said.


Meanwhile, the former Uzalo star said he was excited while also nervous, because the show had been a part of his life for a long time. “Being part of the show is surreal,” he said.

His first appearance on the show will be next week.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Profiteering may do more harm to SA than Covid-19 itself

By Siyabonga Hadebe Johannesburg - Besides the billions of rand that South Africa is already paying to keep HIV-Aids patients alive, it is now adding...
Read more
Breaking News

Remembering the king who cared for the people

By Groovin Nchabeleng Johannesburg - He gave the Bapedi nation a futuristic perspective in just eight months. The second wave of the Coronavirus, pretty much like...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.