Khanyi Mbau finds new love in Zimbabwean tycoon

Johannesburg – There is a new man in Khanyi Mbau’s life.

After quietly splitting from long-time boyfriend Tebogo Lerole, Mbau has found love in the arms of Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Terrence Mushonga.

According to sources, the lovebirds have been casually dating for two months.

But things became official last month when they decided to be exclusive.

One source said they have been having a good time including cozy date nights and dining at expensive restaurants.

Another source said they started off as friends and their relationship grew from there.

“Khanyi has been telling her friends that Terrence is a sweetheart of a guy”

“Tebogo and Khanyi have been over for a while now and Khanyi has been seeing [Mushonga] for about two months. The two seem to be madly in love. Khanyi has been telling her friends that Terrence is a sweetheart of a guy,” said the source.

The source further said Khanyi’s friends really like him because they did not see a future for her with Tebogo.

“He takes good care of her and has been spoiling her with expensive gifts.”

According to another source, the couple met through a mutual friend and things became serious quickly.

Mushonga is said to have business interests in gas, petroleum and property.

He also owns a fleet of top-range cars including Ferraris, Bentleys, Rolls Royce and latest Range Rovers.

The two ignored calls and messages sent to them.

