Leeuwenhof offers the ideal romantic setting

Johannesburg – The Covid-19 pandemic, one coupled with lockdown restrictions, has brought tears to many couples who have separated.

But if you’re lucky enough to have survived the trauma, now is the time to take a short left and rekindle that flame.

You don’t have to travel far to do this. A little distance of two and bit hours and you can find yourself at Leeuwenhof Country Lodge Garden and Spa in Modimolle (Nylstroom).

Picture Cape Colonial-style with shady porches and large greens.

If you want to experience the “Out of Africa” bush experience without the harsh camping element, do try their Glamping tented accommodation situated on the banks of the Sand River.

It is fit for royalty. It’s kitted out with the best draping, large bath, king-size bed and a little lounge area.

It also has an outdoor shower, and being well-hidden from the main reception area, you don’t have to stress about running around naked.

The fact that there’s no television is nothing short of amazing as you won’t hear of any of the horrific Covid-19 headlines for a few days.

Splashing about with a bottle of bubbles in the outside jacuzzi is pure bliss while watching wildlife spring about.

Because of the level three rules during my visit, dinner at the main dining area wasn’t an option, so indoors it was as sumptuous steaks, salmon and dessert was delivered for intimate dining.

The food is of Michelin quality – all they require are the official stars.

For the picnic lunch the following day – it’s refreshing to sit near the pool watching the hills rolling against the clouds in the background.

The staff is friendly and knowledgeable. They relate stories of the area and historical accounts.

A must-do is strawberry picking.

Not even Woolies or Food Lovers offer the quality you will find here.

You can also book a game drive, enjoy a hiking trail while checking out the bird life or do some mountain biking. Next up was the spa experience, back and neck massage.

The facility is therapeutic.

However, do stock up on all essentials as the shops are not close by and prepare for no contact from the outside world .

A perfect romantic setting.

