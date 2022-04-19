Lira pulls out of Joburg gig after suffering “severe” stroke

R&B chanteuse Lira has cancelled her much awaited performance at an annual beauty pageant in Joburg that she suffered a severe stroke while on a tour in Germany last month.

Lira, real name Lerato Molapo, was booked to serenade kings and queens of Joburg at the Miss Bachelorette South Africa Beauty Pageant at Gold Reef City in Joburg on Saturday , April 23 .

But the internationally revered singer pulled out of the 3rd annual finale and was replaced by fellow R&B singer and EFF Member of Parliament Ringo Madlingozi.

A deep throat, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said Lira’s management phoned the event organisers , Thobela FM presenter Sibasa Mogale and his wife, and told them that the songbird will no longer show up for the event due to “secret reasons” they would not share with the public.

As a result of the cancellation the Mogale’s replaced her with Madlingozi .

They also took to social social media and announced that the songstress would no longer perform at their event due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Sibasa told us that they had signed a contract with her to come and perform at the event a while ago but her management phoned him last week and said she will no longer be coming for reasons that they would not share with the public. So Ringo has replaced her,” said the tipster.

Sunday World understands that Ixhexa hitmaker suffered a severe stroke while on a tour in Germany about three weeks ago and was still medically unfit to honour the event.

Sibasa confirmed that Lira’s manager Lisa Loeb phoned and told him that the artist will no longer perform at the event due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

A statement from the artist’s family confirmed she had a strike while touring Europe. “Lira recently travelled to Germany for a performance but unfortunately suffered a stroke whilst there. As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular, her speech, has been impacted,” the statement read.

The statement added that she is currently receiving treatment and would not be on stage in “short term.”

