Breaking News

Loved SABC soapies Muvhango and 7de Laan reduced to three days a week

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Johannesburg – Two of SA’s most loved soapies, Muvhango and 7de Laan will now air only three days a week.

Both productions are screened on SABC 2.

Though a statement, 7de Laan confirmed that the SABC initiated these changes and changes take effect on April 5, 2021.


Muvhango will still air at 9pm, but has also been reduced to screen from Monday to Wednesday, from August 2021.

Muvhango first aired in April 1997 and started out as a 13 episode drama series, set in Jozi and Thathe village in Venda.

Danie Odendaal’s 7de Laan first aired in 2000 and stars big names including singers KB Motsilanyane as Lesedi Molo, Nicholas Ncuna as Fikani and Hildegardt Whites as Bonita.

Have you read: Barleader TV CEO speaks out on allegations of ‘Dinner at Somizi’s’ TV show concept being stolen

“We wish to reassure you of our unwavering commitment to continue producing relevant, informative and entertaining content. Our upcoming storylines are filled with inspiration, humour, drama and love matches that’s sure to get you talking.

Until a time comes when we get to see you all on our roadshows again, we will enjoy engaging with you on all our social media platforms where we’ll continue to give you additional insight into our world.

Thank you for your continued support of the show,” reads the 7de Laan statement.

Also read: Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – Many questions beg for answers

 

Also read: Shwashwi: New year but it’s already a mad celeb world

