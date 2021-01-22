Loved SABC soapies Muvhango and 7de Laan reduced to three days a week

Johannesburg – Two of SA’s most loved soapies, Muvhango and 7de Laan will now air only three days a week.

Both productions are screened on SABC 2.

Though a statement, 7de Laan confirmed that the SABC initiated these changes and changes take effect on April 5, 2021.

Muvhango will still air at 9pm, but has also been reduced to screen from Monday to Wednesday, from August 2021.

Muvhango first aired in April 1997 and started out as a 13 episode drama series, set in Jozi and Thathe village in Venda.

Danie Odendaal’s 7de Laan first aired in 2000 and stars big names including singers KB Motsilanyane as Lesedi Molo, Nicholas Ncuna as Fikani and Hildegardt Whites as Bonita.

Have you read: Barleader TV CEO speaks out on allegations of ‘Dinner at Somizi’s’ TV show concept being stolen

“We wish to reassure you of our unwavering commitment to continue producing relevant, informative and entertaining content. Our upcoming storylines are filled with inspiration, humour, drama and love matches that’s sure to get you talking.

Until a time comes when we get to see you all on our roadshows again, we will enjoy engaging with you on all our social media platforms where we’ll continue to give you additional insight into our world.

Thank you for your continued support of the show,” reads the 7de Laan statement.

Also read: Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – Many questions beg for answers

TV: Muvhango airing days cut From August 2021, Muvhango will start airing only 3 days in week on SABC2. The Word of Mouth produced soapie will retain its 9PM slot but now only air new episodes on Monday to Wednesday. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/tuxeXzXqMg — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) January 22, 2021

7de Laan can confirm that there has been a schedule change implemented by the SABC. 7de Laan will broadcast 3 days a week, on 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗧𝘂𝗲𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗲𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝘁 𝟲𝗽𝗺 on Sabc 2 from 𝟱 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭.#7delaan pic.twitter.com/Ys1t0aBhpd — 7de Laan (@Real7deLaan) January 22, 2021

Breaking News 📰 Muvhango will now be on the screen 📺 Three days a week from August 2021 at 9PM from Monday-Wednesday, Paving a wat for Giyani, Land of Blood 🩸 to take Thursday-Friday Slot at 9PM pic.twitter.com/gSBZaH43vm — Gret-N (@gretchen_ndou) January 22, 2021

Also read: Shwashwi: New year but it’s already a mad celeb world

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom