Mama Joy’ beats the Coronavirus

Orlando Pirates number-one fan, Joyce “Mama Joy” Chauke, is eating joy after beating the deadly Coronavirus.

Mama Joy was admitted to Chris Hani-Baragwanath Hospital after collapsing at her Soweto home on Sunday due to breath- ing problems caused by the respiratory illness.

The oxygen mask has since been removed from her and she is able to breath without the assistance of the respirator.

Mama Joy is now recuperating at Nasrec COVID-19 centre, southern Joburg, and may be discharged soon.

Speaking to Sunday World on Thursday, Mama Joy said she was going on about her business at home in Dobsonville on Sunday when she keeled off.

She was rushed to hospital in an ambulance where she was admitted and put on an oxygen mask as she was struggling to breath. After undergoing a battery of tests, nurses told her that she had contracted the dreaded virus.

She said a few hours after being admitted, she was engulfed by the fear of succumbing to death after witnessing the death of a COVID-19 patient who was lying in a bed next to hers.

“The patient just asked for water to drink from the nurses and as they left to fetch the water for him, he just died. That’s when I realised how cruel and deadly this thing is, and the fear of losing my life to this thing just crippled me,” she said.

She quickly texted prophet Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and asked him to pray for her, which he did.

After praying for me, Mboro told me that I would be out of danger.

“After praying for me, he told me that I would be out of danger and the oxygen mask will be removed from me before Wednesday. On Monday, I was no longer having breathing problems and I was out of danger, thanks to Mboro’s prayers and the nursing professionals. They really saved my life,” she explained.

Mama Joy was discharged from hospital and taken to Nasrec, where she was placed in the isolation centre.

She added that she did not know how she contracted the virus and pleaded with all South Africans to observe the protocols to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

“I was sanitizing all the time, I was not using any public transport and I always wore my mask, but I still got the virus,” she shared.

“So, to all those who don’t believe that this disease exists, please think again. This thing will end up affecting all of us if we are not careful.”

She said her family was also in self-quarantine at home and were waiting for their results.

Mboro said that he was happy Mama Joy has recovered from the deadly disease.

He said God, and not him, helped the Bucs super fan beat the dreaded disease. “My plea to those who are suffering from the disease is that they should continue to take medication and also ask for divine intervention from God. Don’t forget to pray,” said Mboro, who conducts his service from his church in Katlehong, east of Joburg.

Author



Ngwako Malatji