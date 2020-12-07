Put a ring on it: Lobola negotiations to start soon for Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo

Johannesburg – By this time next week controversial couple Mampintsha, real name Mandla Maphumulo, and his long-time girlfriend, Bongekile Simelane, aka Babes Wodumo, will be husband and wife.

Sunday World has it on good authority that Mampintsha is sending a delegation to the Simelanes next weekend to pay lobola for Babes Wodumo, and the moment will be captured on their reality TV show, which will be flighted on Showmax, a streaming platform.

These details have been confirmed by members of the two families and an insider in their management team who said the couple has long wanted to go down the aisle.

A family member aligned to Mampintsha said the kwaito star was excited about his new journey and had no regrets.

He is said to believe that he made the correct decision.

“He has made up his mind and wants to spend the rest of his life with Babes. He was also getting a lot of pressure from the Simelanes, who are very religious, to put a ring on it, because the two were living together,” said a family member.

Babes and Mampintsha’s manager Sbusiso Ncube confirmed that something was brewing, although he was cagey about the details “I cannot say much because at the moment they are currently shooting their reality show, which airs early next year. But something will be happening soon before Christmas,” said Ncube, adding that the couple’s latest offering is out and already doing well.

“Instead of writing about the wedding, how about you mention that their single, titled ELamont, has reached 1-million streams on YouTube and Babes will be giving back to her supporters during festive,” he said.

In October, Mampintsha proposed to the qqom queen during a live radio interview on Gagasi FM, and within a few days details emerged that the engagement also formed part of the reality TV show that the couple is shooting.

Sunday World also reported that the couple was also planning to tie the knot.

Indications at the time had shown that the marquee event was earmarked for this month.

However, the moment came and went after the couple’s relationship was marred by numerous dramatic incidents, including allegations of physical abuse, court cases and cheating.

Those close to the couple’s relatives said the two families were nervous about the impending lobola negotiations because the lovebirds have had a very tumultuous romance, which at some point got their families in crosshairs.

“But they know that deep down these two love each other,” said a friend of the couple, who asked not to be named. According to the source, the pair is not allowed to post anything about the lobola negotiations and traditional wedding due to contractual agreement signed with Showmax, which is shooting the reality show.

“Everything is done on the down low because the content is reserved for their reality show and Showmax will make sure nothing is leaked to the media” said the source.

