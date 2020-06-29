Breaking News

Menzi Ngubane’s ill health delays debut on The Queen

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Actor Menzi Ngubane’s appearance on The Queen season 5 has been delayed due to his health.

The Queen team confirmed that the Ngubane family has humbly asked for Ngubane to be excused from production while he is still recovering.

Ngubane was set to join The Queen Season 5, alongside Ntando Duma, Rapulana Seiphemo and Jessica Nkosi but has been struggling with ill health.

The Queen’s executive producer Connie Ferguson said they were excited to announce that the former Isibaya actor was joining their team but were saddened by the news that he was ill.

“We were very excited when we announced that Menzi will be joining The Queen family, as he brings with him a wealth of experience.

“We will continue keeping them in our prayers and supporting them on this journey, and wish Menzi strength to continue fighting the good fight, and come back stronger than ever,” she said.

Shona Ferguson, who is the co-executive producer, said they wished a speedy recovery for the actor so he could make it back on set and entertain The Queen viewers.

“We can’t wait for him to be on set and entertain our viewers with his charismatic acting skills and screen presence,” he said.

 

 

 

Author


Similar stories

News

Limpopo police pelted with stones at a soccer tournament

  Limpopo Police Commissioner Jan Scheepers has warned communities in Limpopo to stop violating lockdown regulations by organizing sports tournaments in their villages. The commissioner's statement...
Read more
News

ANC top 6 leaders ignored Prasa corruption – Popo Molefe

Former chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Popo Molefe on Monday said the ANC top six leaders whose term of...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal