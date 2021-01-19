Welcome to Sunday World   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to Sunday World
Miss SA sets Twitter alight with saucy snaps

By SUNDAY WORLD
Miss South Africa.

Johannesburg – Miss South Africa 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida found herself trending on social media website Twitter after she shared some saucy snaps of herself in a bikini.

The beauty queen left Mzansi with mixed emotions, with some saying she is beautiful and others saying that Miss SA should not be posting half nude photos.

Take a look at how South Africans reacted to Miss SA’s posts on Twitter below: 


