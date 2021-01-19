Miss SA sets Twitter alight with saucy snaps

Johannesburg – Miss South Africa 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida found herself trending on social media website Twitter after she shared some saucy snaps of herself in a bikini.

The beauty queen left Mzansi with mixed emotions, with some saying she is beautiful and others saying that Miss SA should not be posting half nude photos.

Take a look at how South Africans reacted to Miss SA’s posts on Twitter below:

One More for Hate. 💎 Miss SA pic.twitter.com/8H8uXPqFIt — Shudufhadzo 👑 (@Abigail_Musida) January 19, 2021

Our new Miss SA is always walking around sandton mall half naked. — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) January 19, 2021

So y'all say Miss SA uyadunusa the whole day instead of motivating Us.. Who said umdidi doesn't motivate us.. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GGlOUyF80U — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) January 19, 2021

It’s not that some people have a problem with Miss SA Shudu posting bikini pics. It’s just that her voice is perhaps not loud enough about the real issues the youth and ordinary South Africans are facing, especially now during a pandemic. How is she using her position? — Tshepiso mamps (@tshepisotkzee) January 19, 2021

I can’t be superwoman without my daily collagen dose from #motherkindco Share your favourite shake recipes with us?#MissSA2020 #FaceYourPower #EmbraceYourFuture pic.twitter.com/maBEeSebpr — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) January 18, 2021

South Africans need to stop harassing our Mis SA Shudu. South Africans need to stop harassing our Miss SA Shudu. South Africans need to stop harassing our Miss SA Shudu. South Africans need to stop harassing our Miss SA Shudu. — Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) January 19, 2021

So what if Miss SA loves to show us her kuku? Ke kuku yasechaba mos, ikhekhe lesizwe leli. South Africa is obligated to see it, it's in the constitution. pic.twitter.com/K4U9RqLYsA — Mzansi Boooty (@mzansiboooty) January 19, 2021

All I can say is y’all are so mean. From the day she entered Miss SA you made her journey hell. So what if she wants to post her beautiful bikini pictures. Why do you love dictating how people should be. A lot of you here need to heal from your own insecurities. — YT: Masechaba Kobola 💛 (@chabikobola) January 19, 2021

A whole Miss SA… 😭😭😭 A short story pic.twitter.com/gA9G4UY0Uc — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) January 18, 2021

This thing of comparing Zozi and Shudu is so unnecessary. We must celebrate both Miss Universe and Miss SA because they are both beautiful and amazing beings. pic.twitter.com/Zg25zSYRnp — The Rich Uncle (@sidink207) January 19, 2021

miss SA literally sleeps, eats & breathes in bikinis 24/7. sbwl — Yema🕊️ (@liyemamjek) January 18, 2021

I think the Men's Conference should become a real thing so we can address some issues as SA Men. How as father, brother crop and zoom women's private parts for likes and rt. What ya'll are doing to Miss SA, is I don't know what to call it🤮 — Jobe Alexander ™ (@AlexSithole) January 19, 2021

Dear miss SA @abigailmusida and miss universe @zozitunzi please enjoy this life without regret because the hate is real. Don't listen 2 thsese 24/7 social media employees. Ya deserve 2 rock whatever ya want, to say whatever ya want, etc.Many of your haters hate where ya come from pic.twitter.com/WgayHqnbcT — welcome back (@keep1249) January 19, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida)

