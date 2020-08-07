Breaking News

Nasty C drops new single

By Kabelo Khumalo

Global multi-platinum rapper, Nasty C, released his latest single Palm Trees video today.
The complete album, Zulu Man With Power, will be available on August 28.

Quoted by Billboard as “South Africa’s best bet for a mainstream crossover,” Nasty C has been delivering hit after hit.

In July, Nasty C teamed up with DJ Whoo Kid to put together a mixtape for fans around the world.


He also collaborated with Tip “T.I.” Harris for They Don’t” a track created by the rappers in the wake of global unrest over rampant police brutality and racial injustice.
Nasty C whose real name is Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo has had a singular focus: to push the boundaries of his own potential.

He has been pursuing his hip-hop dreams since childhood learning to lay down tracks at the age of nine. At just fifteen years of age, Nasty released his debut mixtape, One Kid, A Thousand Coffins (2012).

He shot to stardom in 2014, with his boundary-breaking second mixtape, Price City, and Juice Back. This early success won Nasty C the Best Freshman prize at the highly competitive South African Hip-Hop Awards.

His 2016 debut album Bad Hair, hit #1 on the iTunes local chart and was the country’s most-streamed album within 24 hours of release.
Nasty C was the only South African nominated for a BET Hip- Hop Award in the Best International Flow category in 2019, and was also nominated for an MTV Europe Music Award that year.

