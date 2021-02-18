Nomcebo toasts love with romantic music

Johannesburg – Contrary to popular belief, Valentine’s Day is not only about romance.

It’s a day to celebrate all the things you love – including music.

For the loveliest day of the year, global music streaming service Deezer paired up with Mzansi vocal sensation Nomcebo Zikode to launch an exclusive “Music is Love” playlist.

The songstress, synonymous for singing about peace, hope and love, has put together her collection of personal favourites for listeners to enjoy.

In addition to some of her hits, Jerusalema and Xola Moya Wam, fans can expect to hear tracks from fellow South African artists; Zahara, Focalistic and ShaSha, as well as global hits like Fallin by Alicia Keys and Beyonce’s I Was Here.

Also read: WATCH: Video of Isibaya’s Zinhle Mabena’s husband being shot at, actress arrested for attempted murder

The KZN-born singer, who made music waves across the world with her breakout vocal on Master KG’s hit anthem Jerusalema, continues to shine bright.

Watch:

Last year, her solo hit Xola Moya Wam maintained the number one spot for most streamed track for seven weeks running and was also the eighth-most streamed South African track on Deezer in 2020.

Nomcebo shares more about the inspiration behind her “Music Is Love” playlist: What music can fans expect to hear on your “Music Is Love” playlist? “My fans, who I often refer to as #TeamNomcebo, can expect to hear some of my own music, as well as those from musicians who have inspired me. Fans can expect music with meaningful messages of love, hope and romance – paired with some funky beats.”

What is your all-time favourite love song?

“I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston.”

How much of your own love journey has inspired your song writing?

“In most of my songs, I take inspiration from my personal experiences and those of the people around me. My journey with love has been a special one and has played a big part in inspiring some of the songs I’ve written.”

What would a perfect Valentine’s Day date look like for you? “

Since the day is meant for spreading love, I would love to spend the day with people who need it the most such as orphans, patients and those who are suffering and need hope in their lives”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode)

Click here to sign up to receive your Matric 2020 results.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD