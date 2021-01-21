Pearl Thusi trends on Twitter

Johannesburg – South African actress, Pearl Thusi who hasn’t been in good books with Tweeps because of swearing at people, has come out to say she didn’t mean to hurt all those people she insulted.

She said she thought that’s how everyone played on Black Twitter.

Pearl also explained what “unyoko” is, she’s been referring to tweeps’ mothers as “unyoko” and she explained that it’s not a swear word, as they had thought.

“It’s all good to respect conflicting opinions- until someone is rude. And at that point – expect anything. Don’t change the rules because you, or someone who’s rudeness you agree with gets that fire spit back… I didn’t ask you to put on that damn shoe Cinderella,” Thusi tweeted.

“If you share that you don’t like someone or their work- that’s cool.

When you insult them because of your displeasure- that’s unnecessary- and if unnecessary is the order of the day then”

Take a look at the drama that unfolded on Twitter below:

I’m other news- I’d like to apologize to the mosquitoes in South Africa…

The ones in Thailand have zero tolerance for peace.

Ngathi bathunwe yiBlack Twitter 😂😂😂😂 — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 20, 2021

They’ll only do that once they believe people are hungry unconditionally.

That’s why artists suffer and blame others for the industry being “closed”.

Afrikaans people just watch- and that why they have bigger budgets. https://t.co/j9wuHzokRi — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 20, 2021

To my peeps 🥰- the ones that I keep doing this for- I love you tirelessly and will never stop doing my utmost to inspire you, motivate you and show you that you matter. You are the true stars ✨ May God shower you with favour and blessing beyond your wildest of dreams ✨❤️ — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 20, 2021

But when you come for me – that card is too easy. I don’t mean to hurt you. Bengithi sonke sidlala kabi kodwa nina nifuna ukudlala uBlack Twitter kabi nodwa. No fair (I’m generalizing, yes) — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 20, 2021

My last chat tonight… The fact that I can rile you up and get your attention REPEATEDLY with frivolity… That’s worth 💰💰💰💰 .

All your engagement, THE FACT THAT YOU CARE, with your time and data.

Until you stop caring even to drag me- it all translates to 💰. — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 20, 2021

Never mock people's jobs just because yours is paying better. The battle is against poverty, not each other ✊ #DloziLami #pearlthusi pic.twitter.com/Vjc4eZeZNP — Thembi_Nyathi (@Thembithemedium) January 21, 2021

#pearlthusi is a single mother with 2 daughters. She has the following bills to pay; food, school, healthcare, housing, transport, utilities etc. She makes an honest living unlike our politicians. SA, let's support her. — Thuso van Zyl (@Thuso1Africa) January 21, 2021

I’m here to defend #pearlthusi she’s been trolled enough now for absolutely nothing…. y’all expected her to respond with flowers to this insult wtf ?! Someone calling u isidwedwe. where I’m from we don’t condone that rubbish 🤬 pic.twitter.com/OLBCD3gS2K — TK_Nala (@ThokozaniNala) January 21, 2021

So #PearlThusi was not supposed to retaliate after being labeled??? Kantsi celebrities are not human na? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/F4LbXoxvuk — Zodwa Matsebula (@DjZoe_) January 21, 2021

If South African celebrities swear to the South African fans and followers where do they think they will get their support? #PearlThusi is rude and #Boity said people are cockroaches! Can you imagine? — Tracy Jo Shine (@WaSebsz) January 20, 2021

I'm no celebrity but if you refer to me as "isdwedwe" uzo bona u nyoko a dunusile. Celebs are people too. Show some respect #pearlthusi pic.twitter.com/zRNF6E0RBc — Landless🐜🇿🇦 (@straatmaid) January 21, 2021

Not long ago, Pearl Thusi was saying south africans should not be prioritised and people should hire who they want from whatever country. #PearlThusi #PutSouthAficansFirst pic.twitter.com/9eSP5V132z — #PutSouthAfricansFirst 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@King78190744) January 21, 2021

I'd rather watch Emzini Wezinsizwa on SABC1 than watching #PearlThusi 's Queen Sono and the overrated Kings of Joburg. pic.twitter.com/6y9UhRwQTk — Mjolo-The-Pandemic (@thirstysphe) January 21, 2021

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD