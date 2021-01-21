E-edition
Pearl Thusi trends on Twitter

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – South African actress, Pearl Thusi who hasn’t been in good books with Tweeps because of swearing at people, has come out to say she didn’t mean to hurt all those people she insulted.

She said she thought that’s how everyone played on Black Twitter.

Pearl also explained what “unyoko” is, she’s been referring to tweeps’ mothers as “unyoko” and she explained that it’s not a swear word, as they had thought.


“It’s all good to respect conflicting opinions- until someone is rude. And at that point – expect anything. Don’t change the rules because you, or someone who’s rudeness you agree with gets that fire spit back… I didn’t ask you to put on that damn shoe Cinderella,” Thusi tweeted.

“If you share that you don’t like someone or their work- that’s cool.
When you insult them because of your displeasure- that’s unnecessary- and if unnecessary is the order of the day then”

Take a look at the drama that unfolded on Twitter below: 

 

 

 

