Phindile Gwala-Ngadu set to join Imbewu: The Seed.

Philani Mzila

Former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala-Ngadu is joining e.tv drama series Imbewu: The Seed.

Famous for her role as Nonny in the SABC2 daily telenovela, Gwala-Ngadu will play the role of Fikile, an IT specialist, which will be introduced to save Maluju Oil in the daily series.

According to two reliable insiders, Gwala-Ngadu has already started shooting with Imbewu: The Seed. “She’ll play the role of Fikile who will come and rescue Maluju Oil company. At the end, she will fi nd love within the company and she will break loose,” said the insider.

Another source explained that in the storyline, Fikile will fall in love with Nkululeko Ngcolosi, played by Nkululeko Sibiya. “Fikile will be the reason for the break-up between Zethu Khanyile [Nonsindiso Gcaba] and Nkululeko. The heat will start rising when Nkululeko falls in love with Fikile,” adds the source.

The former SABC1 Uzalo daily telenovela actress, who played the role of Diniwe, failed to respond to Sunday World’s requests for comment.

Imbewu: The Seed publicist Mlondi Dlungwana referred enquiries to e.tv’s marketing communications specialist Karabo Nkabinde. Nkabinde told Sunday World to contact e.tv’s media assistant Lerato Maleto, who had not responded at the time of going to print

Author