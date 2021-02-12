PJ Powers to perform for one night only at special Valentine’s Day performance

Johannesburg – This Saturday, South African music legend, PJ Powers “Thandeka” is set to perform under the stars with her long-time guitarist and side-man Tigger Reunart, at the Blend Restaurant, in Knysna for one night only.

Better Live Presents PJ Powers, with Tigger Reunert as an exclusive performance from PJ Powers’ paused Just Breathe Tour in celebration of the month of love.

Tickets to this performance are limited, and can be purchased at the venue or on Quicket.co.za for R150.00.

PJ Powers will take the stage at 7pm.

PJ Powers said, “I haven’t celebrated Valentine’s Day much in the past, but with everything going on in the world, I couldn’t think of a better time to spread some love and romance through music. This resounds with me at the moment. Bring a loved one or a friend and let’s responsibly celebrate this romantic day together.

Show Details:

PJ Powers – Just Breathe Tour: One Night Only

Saturday 13 February 2021

7pm – 8.30pm

Limited tickets available : R150

Pre-booking essential on Quicket, or pre-paid at the venue.

