Popular Metro FM Newsreader Pearl Shongwe dies

Television and Radio presenter Pearl Shongwe has died.

Shongwe, the newsreader who was currently on the Touchdown with Tbo Touch show on Metro FM, was found dead at her home in Polofields north of Joburg on Tuesday afternoon.

A source, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal, said Shongwe, 35, was found dead by neighbours who alerted the police.

“The police are on the scene trying to establish the cause of her death,” said the deep throat.

Another mole said the former SABC news reader was found lying dead alone in her home.

“At the moment all I can say is that no injuries were found. It appears that she might have died of natural causes. She was found lying on her bed face down,” said the tipster.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said: “Midrand police have opened an inquest docket after a 35-year-old woman was found dead today. The inquest will assist in establishing the cause of death. The woman will only be identified once the family has been notified.”

Shongwe, born in Soweto, was also a Miss Soweto 2011 finalist. Her career kicked off in 2010 when she worked for youth radio station YFM as an entertainment reporter, alongside Mo Flava and also SABC Sport as a reporter and voice artist to their flagship programmes, including a children sport show, ‘Sports Buzz’.

Shongwe also featured on the SABC 24hr News channel as a sports host on Sports Live. She moved on to co-host Morning Live on weekends alongside Simphiwe Ncongwane.

